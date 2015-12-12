Doncaster Rovers 3-2 Crewe Alexandra

From the section

Andy Williams has now scored six goals in his last eight Doncaster appearances

Doncaster grabbed two goals in stoppage time to snatch a remarkable home win over League One strugglers Crewe.

The visitors took the lead when Marcus Haber fired home from close range before Conor Grant volleyed the equaliser from James Coppinger's cross.

Crewe looked to have sealed the points through Callum Saunders' first league goal, but Cameron Stewart's late free-kick levelled the score.

And Rovers snatched victory when Andy Williams shot home from 20 yards.

The win made it a double boost for Rovers boss Darren Ferguson after defender Cedric Evina signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal before the game.