Doncaster Rovers 3-2 Crewe Alexandra

Andy Williams
Andy Williams has now scored six goals in his last eight Doncaster appearances

Doncaster grabbed two goals in stoppage time to snatch a remarkable home win over League One strugglers Crewe.

The visitors took the lead when Marcus Haber fired home from close range before Conor Grant volleyed the equaliser from James Coppinger's cross.

Crewe looked to have sealed the points through Callum Saunders' first league goal, but Cameron Stewart's late free-kick levelled the score.

And Rovers snatched victory when Andy Williams shot home from 20 yards.

The win made it a double boost for Rovers boss Darren Ferguson after defender Cedric Evina signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal before the game.

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 12Stuckmann
  • 38Alcock
  • 6Butler
  • 20Taylor-Sinclair
  • 2LundSubstituted forStewartat 71'minutes
  • 26Coppinger
  • 29Middleton
  • 22Grant
  • 3Evina
  • 11Williams
  • 14Tyson

Substitutes

  • 4McCullough
  • 8Chaplow
  • 9Main
  • 18Keegan
  • 23Marosi
  • 27Stewart
  • 32Whitehouse

Crewe

  • 1Garratt
  • 2Turton
  • 6Nugent
  • 29AjayiBooked at 90mins
  • 3Guthrie
  • 16KingSubstituted forInmanat 70'minutes
  • 18Bingham
  • 20JonesBooked at 64mins
  • 27ColcloughSubstituted forNgat 90+1'minutes
  • 7LoweSubstituted forSaundersat 85'minutes
  • 9Haber

Substitutes

  • 10Inman
  • 11Cooper
  • 14Saunders
  • 15Fox
  • 19Baillie
  • 23Ng
  • 30Nizic
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
5,342

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Crewe Alexandra 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Crewe Alexandra 2.

Goal!

Goal! Doncaster Rovers 3, Crewe Alexandra 2. Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Doncaster Rovers 2, Crewe Alexandra 2. Cameron Stewart (Doncaster Rovers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Semi Ajayi (Crewe Alexandra).

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Perry Ng replaces Ryan Colclough.

Goal!

Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Crewe Alexandra 2. Callum Saunders (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Turton with a cross.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Callum Saunders replaces Ryan Lowe.

Attempt missed. Conor Grant (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Lowe (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt missed. Cedric Evina (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers).

Ryan Colclough (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Cameron Stewart replaces Mitchell Lund.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Bradden Inman replaces Adam King.

Attempt missed. Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Semi Ajayi (Crewe Alexandra).

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Ben Garratt.

Booking

James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Jones (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt blocked. Marcus Haber (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Marcus Haber (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).

Ben Nugent (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).

Jon Guthrie (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mitchell Lund (Doncaster Rovers).

Billy Bingham (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Semi Ajayi (Crewe Alexandra).

Second Half

Second Half begins Doncaster Rovers 1, Crewe Alexandra 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Crewe Alexandra 1.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Ben Nugent.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton21142527161144
2Coventry20116338211739
3Walsall20116335191639
4Gillingham21115539281138
5Peterborough21104747321534
6Wigan219752920934
7Bury219663230233
8Millwall209473128331
9Southend208752522331
10Bradford208752220231
11Port Vale218672724330
12Sheff Utd207673230227
13Rochdale217682525027
14Scunthorpe2183102528-327
15Doncaster217682328-527
16Swindon2174103135-425
17Chesterfield2172122536-1123
18Shrewsbury2164112732-522
19Blackpool2164111728-1122
20Fleetwood2063112729-221
21Barnsley2163122836-821
22Colchester2155113252-2020
23Oldham2031072232-1019
24Crewe2154122136-1519
View full League One table

