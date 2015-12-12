Scottish Premiership: Motherwell 3-1 Dundee

Louis Moult headed in Motherwell's second goal minutes after hitting the post

Motherwell won at home for the first time in Mark McGhee's second spell in charge, and their first since the end of September.

Scott McDonald and Louis Moult both found the net in the first half, McDonald sliding the ball past Scott Bain while Moult supplied the decisive header to convert Josh Law's corner.

Substitute Gary Harkins' goal inspired Dundee in their bid to fight back.

But in the end Stephen Pearson's late goal put victory beyond doubt.

Dundee remain without a win since they beat Motherwell at Dens Park at the start of October, and they were behind after only five minutes.

Motherwell's opening goal owed everything to the understanding between Pearson and McDonald. Pearson at the edge of the box timed his through-pass well to allow McDonald to slip by the Dundee defence.

Without breaking stride he slid the ball beyond goalkeeper Bain, leaving the Dundee defence to appeal unsuccessfully for offside.

McDonald turned supplier to set-up Pearson, but his shot was turned away for a corner by Bain. Two minutes later Moult hit the post with a header.

But he only had to wait two more minutes to score, deftly angling his header in at the post from Law's corner.

Dundee had been looking for a fifth straight win against Motherwell but they found the Motherwell back four resolute, with debutant Ben Hall looking composed alongside Stephen McManus.

The visitors introduced Harkins into the action and they were quickly rewarded when he converted Kane Hemmings' low cross; the shot taking a slight deflection to beat goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

The game opened up as Motherwell sought a third goal, while Dundee looked sharper in their search for an equaliser.

Greg Stewart was best placed twice for Dundee, but his normally reliable finishing skills deserted him.

The game was settled as a contest when Pearson scored from close range, scoring from a tight angle in stoppage time.