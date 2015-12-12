Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

King played a total of 14 minutes for Manchester United in two substitute appearances

Manchester United lost ground at the top of the table as their former striker Joshua King scored the winner in Bournemouth's 2-1 triumph - the Cherries' second shock win in a week.

After David de Gea was beaten direct from a corner by Junior Stanislas, United equalised via Marouane Fellaini.

The visitors faded after the break and could not fight back after King fired in from Matt Ritchie's set-piece.

United will slip to fifth if Tottenham beat Newcastle on Sunday.

The scoreline and final few minutes could have been more comfortable for the hosts, but substitute Glenn Murray squandered two excellent chances to put Bournemouth further out of reach.

Bournemouth are up to 14th in the Premier League on the back of successive victories, having beaten defending champions Chelsea last weekend.

A striking lack of quality

Manchester United have now scored six goals in their past seven Premier League games

United boss Louis van Gaal bemoaned his options in attack last week, claiming that Barcelona's Luis Suarez or Manchester City's Sergio Aguero would convert the chances his strikers were missing.

It is difficult to imagine either player squandering the two fine openings that Anthony Martial - now without a goal in nine Premier League games - created for himself.

But United were lacking in plenty of other areas.

Anthony Martial scored two goals when playing deeper in his first full Premier League game - September's 3-2 win over Southampton - than against Bournemouth (shown in the touchmaps on the right and left respectively).

Daley Blind, the experienced head in a fresh-faced defence, was caught horribly out of position to allow Murray in on goal, the midfield created little and the team as a whole were out-fought by a spirited Cherries' side.

When Fellaini trudged off to be replaced by Nick Powell in the 74th minute, their best hope of a point went with him.

Junior the senior partner in Bournemouth attack

Stanislas has five goals in 10 games for the Cherries this season

Bournemouth's victory at Stamford Bridge seven days ago was akin to a smash-and-grab raid based on 37% of possession, a sturdy defence and a well-executed set-piece.

But against United they were a constant danger on the counter with the pacey, intelligent runs of Stanislas off the wing posing a particular threat.

After his swirling delivery had caught out De Gea, Stanislas ran clean through, only for the United goalkeeper to make partial amends as he smothered at his feet.

Toffees and Cherries' sweet double Bournemouth became only the second side to beat Chelsea and Manchester United in successive Premier League games. Everton also managed to do so in February 2010.

King, who made two substitute appearances for United during his three and a half years at the club, had looked less assured in the Cherries attack, but guided in an awkward half-volley as a rehearsed corner routine came off for the hosts.

Seven years on

As the home fans constantly reminded their United counterparts, Bournemouth "come from League Two".

They came dangerously close to slipping even further down the divisions in the 2008-09 season as they successfully fought administration and relegation to the Conference.

At the same time United were lifting a third successive Premier League title under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

United chief executive Ed Woodward, who watched on stony-faced in the Vitality Stadium stands, will not enjoy the contrast in fortunes now.

Man of the match: Junior Stanislas

Stanislas has 62 touches, more than any other Bournemouth player

Howe pays tribute to Arter

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter played for 86 minutes just a few days after he and his partner's child died at birth.

Bournemouth's players wore black armband in a show of unity with Arter (left)

"It's been a really tough week for Harry and his family, hugely emotional," said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

"He's handled himself with real dignity and to play the way he did, I can't credit him enough. He showed great strength.

"Harry wanted to play, I had to make an assessment of him but once I'd spoken to him there was no doubt I was going to play him."

Manager reaction

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We try not to focus on the injuries we've had.

"We still believe we're strong enough. Hopefully the last few games is the proof.

"We've looked at the last few games as turning points - we're looking at this run as hopefully something of a start for us."

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "The attitude of the players I liked. But that is not the only important thing - you have to perform in a certain way.

"It is always very disappointing when you are at the top of the table when you lose to a club at the bottom of the table."

Stats you need to know

Manchester United's starting line-up was their sixth youngest in Premier League history (an average of 24 years 131 days) and their youngest since May 2014 v Hull (24 years 82 days).

Junior Stanislas has scored three goals in his last two home games and been involved in four goals in his last four Premier League appearances (three goals, one assist).

Stanislas' opening goal was the third fastest goal this season (one minute 40 seconds) - the fastest goal was scored by Bournemouth team-mate Matt Ritchie against Tottenham after 49 seconds.

Manchester United conceded two goals from corner situations in a single game for the first time since January 2014 v Chelsea.

It was Manchester United's 13th defeat against a newly promoted side in the Premier League, their first since losing 5-3 to Leicester last season.

Bournemouth will play West Brom, currently one place above them, away next Saturday. Manchester United meet Norwich at home on the same day, before a Boxing Day trip to Stoke and a home match against Chelsea on 28 December.