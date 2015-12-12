Match ends, Livingston 0, Alloa Athletic 1.
Livingston 0-1 Alloa Athletic
Robbie Crawford's second-half goal gave struggling Alloa the win over Livingston, only their second in 17.
The on-loan Rangers midfielder beat Livi goalkeeper Marc McCallum with a low left-footed shot.
Myles Hippolyte had a chance to equalise, but his left-footed shot flew over the bar.
Liam Buchanan and Jordan White went closest for the home side before the break, while Iain Flannigan and Connor McManus threatened for Alloa.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 26McCallum
- 15Neill
- 6Gordon
- 14GallagherBooked at 89mins
- 31GlenBooked at 12mins
- 16GibbonsSubstituted forHippolyteat 45'minutes
- 7Pittman
- 8da Encarnação Pires FariaSubstituted forSheerinat 73'minutes
- 3Longridge
- 19Buchanan
- 9White
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 2Millen
- 11Hippolyte
- 17Georgiev
- 18Sheerin
- 20Currie
Alloa
- 1McNeil
- 15Doyle
- 6Marr
- 3HillBooked at 59mins
- 5Hamilton
- 8O'Brien
- 16Flannigan
- 14McManusSubstituted forMcAuslandat 90+1'minutes
- 10HolmesSubstituted forWilliamsat 63'minutes
- 27Crawford
- 7Duffy
Substitutes
- 2McAusland
- 4Reintam
- 11Ferns
- 18Hetherington
- 20Williams
- 21Crawford
- 28Hardie
- Referee:
- Brian Colvin
- Attendance:
- 937
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Alloa Athletic 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kyle McAusland replaces Connor McManus.
Booking
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Doyle (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Livingston).
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Livingston).
Connor McManus (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jordyn Sheerin replaces Hugo Faria.
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Jason Marr (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan White (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Michael Duffy (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Mark Williams (Alloa Athletic).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Robbie Crawford (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Mark Williams replaces Graeme Holmes because of an injury.
Foul by Hugo Faria (Livingston).
Michael Duffy (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Dougie Hill (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Liam Buchanan (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Alloa Athletic).
Jason Marr (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Gordon (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Connor McManus.
Attempt missed. Gary Glen (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Alloa Athletic).
Jordan White (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Connor McManus (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Ben Gordon.
Second Half
Second Half begins Livingston 0, Alloa Athletic 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Myles Hippolyte replaces Kieran Gibbons.
Half Time
First Half ends, Livingston 0, Alloa Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Gary Glen (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Dougie Hill (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.