Scottish Championship
Livingston0Alloa1

Livingston 0-1 Alloa Athletic

Robbie Crawford's second-half goal gave struggling Alloa the win over Livingston, only their second in 17.

The on-loan Rangers midfielder beat Livi goalkeeper Marc McCallum with a low left-footed shot.

Myles Hippolyte had a chance to equalise, but his left-footed shot flew over the bar.

Liam Buchanan and Jordan White went closest for the home side before the break, while Iain Flannigan and Connor McManus threatened for Alloa.

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 26McCallum
  • 15Neill
  • 6Gordon
  • 14GallagherBooked at 89mins
  • 31GlenBooked at 12mins
  • 16GibbonsSubstituted forHippolyteat 45'minutes
  • 7Pittman
  • 8da Encarnação Pires FariaSubstituted forSheerinat 73'minutes
  • 3Longridge
  • 19Buchanan
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Millen
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 17Georgiev
  • 18Sheerin
  • 20Currie

Alloa

  • 1McNeil
  • 15Doyle
  • 6Marr
  • 3HillBooked at 59mins
  • 5Hamilton
  • 8O'Brien
  • 16Flannigan
  • 14McManusSubstituted forMcAuslandat 90+1'minutes
  • 10HolmesSubstituted forWilliamsat 63'minutes
  • 27Crawford
  • 7Duffy

Substitutes

  • 2McAusland
  • 4Reintam
  • 11Ferns
  • 18Hetherington
  • 20Williams
  • 21Crawford
  • 28Hardie
Referee:
Brian Colvin
Attendance:
937

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Livingston 0, Alloa Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Alloa Athletic 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kyle McAusland replaces Connor McManus.

Booking

Declan Gallagher (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael Doyle (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Livingston).

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Livingston).

Connor McManus (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Jordyn Sheerin replaces Hugo Faria.

Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Jason Marr (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan White (Livingston).

Attempt saved. Michael Duffy (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Mark Williams (Alloa Athletic).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Robbie Crawford (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Mark Williams replaces Graeme Holmes because of an injury.

Foul by Hugo Faria (Livingston).

Michael Duffy (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Dougie Hill (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Liam Buchanan (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Alloa Athletic).

Jason Marr (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ben Gordon (Livingston).

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Connor McManus.

Attempt missed. Gary Glen (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Alloa Athletic).

Jordan White (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Connor McManus (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Ben Gordon.

Second Half

Second Half begins Livingston 0, Alloa Athletic 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Myles Hippolyte replaces Kieran Gibbons.

Half Time

First Half ends, Livingston 0, Alloa Athletic 0.

Attempt missed. Gary Glen (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Dougie Hill (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers16132146113541
2Hibernian16122229111838
3Falkirk1695230141632
4Morton176651818024
5Raith Rovers167362022-224
6Queen of Sth176471826-822
7Dumbarton1752101731-1417
8St Mirren162681424-1012
9Livingston1632111724-711
10Alloa172213836-288
View full Scottish Championship table

