Livingston 0-1 Alloa Athletic

From the section

Robbie Crawford's second-half goal gave struggling Alloa the win over Livingston, only their second in 17.

The on-loan Rangers midfielder beat Livi goalkeeper Marc McCallum with a low left-footed shot.

Myles Hippolyte had a chance to equalise, but his left-footed shot flew over the bar.

Liam Buchanan and Jordan White went closest for the home side before the break, while Iain Flannigan and Connor McManus threatened for Alloa.