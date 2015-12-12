Match ends, Hibernian 1, Falkirk 1.
Scottish Championship: Hibernian 1-1 Falkirk
Martin Boyle knocked in a stoppage-time goal to rescue a draw for 10-man Hibernian and stretch the Edinburgh club's unbeaten run to 16 games.
In a game of few chances, Falkirk scored six minutes from time, Lee Miller netting after goalkeeper Mark Oxley had spilled Blair Alston's shot.
But Boyle was on hand to tap in from close range to keep Hibs three points behind Championship leaders Rangers.
Hibs lost John McGinn to a red card late in the first half.
The midfielder was dismissed by referee Kevin Clancy for a sliding challenge on Mark Kerr as he lost possession in the opposition penalty box.
And the home side were down to nine players when Boyle struck, since left-back Lewis Stevenson had left the field after a head knock.
Chasing a 10th consecutive victory, Hibs rarely tested Danny Rogers when the sides were even, as the Falkirk keeper stopped a Dominique Malonga free-kick, although he was fortunate when a James Keatings strike slipped through his grasp and slipped narrowly wide.
Falkirk enjoyed more possession in the second half but Oxley only had one shot to deal with.
The home custodian made a mess of Alston's tame effort and substitute Miller was able to prod the loose ball home.
Stung by the prospect of losing their long unbeaten record, the depleted hosts summoned a late burst of energy and were rewarded when Jason Cummings' low delivery was touched on by Henri Anier and finished off by Boyle in front of goal.
Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Falkirk 1.
Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
Peter Grant (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Falkirk 1. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henri Anier.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Blair Alston.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Paul Watson replaces John Baird.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by David McCracken.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Henri Anier replaces Paul Hanlon.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. David Smith replaces Craig Sibbald.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 0, Falkirk 1. Lee Miller (Falkirk) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Lee Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Lee Miller replaces Kevin O'Hara.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Martin Boyle replaces James Keatings.
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Delay in match Peter Grant (Falkirk) because of an injury.
James Keatings (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Falkirk).
Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Baird (Falkirk).
Booking
Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Liam Fontaine (Hibernian).
Kevin O'Hara (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
David Gray (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Gray (Hibernian).
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jason Cummings (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Jason Cummings (Hibernian) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).
Mark Kerr (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
James Keatings (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Alston (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David Gray.
Attempt blocked. Mark Kerr (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Fraser Fyvie.