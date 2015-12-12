Scottish Championship: Hibernian 1-1 Falkirk

Martin Boyle struck late for Hibernian against Falkirk

Martin Boyle knocked in a stoppage-time goal to rescue a draw for 10-man Hibernian and stretch the Edinburgh club's unbeaten run to 16 games.

In a game of few chances, Falkirk scored six minutes from time, Lee Miller netting after goalkeeper Mark Oxley had spilled Blair Alston's shot.

But Boyle was on hand to tap in from close range to keep Hibs three points behind Championship leaders Rangers.

Hibs lost John McGinn to a red card late in the first half.

The midfielder was dismissed by referee Kevin Clancy for a sliding challenge on Mark Kerr as he lost possession in the opposition penalty box.

And the home side were down to nine players when Boyle struck, since left-back Lewis Stevenson had left the field after a head knock.

Chasing a 10th consecutive victory, Hibs rarely tested Danny Rogers when the sides were even, as the Falkirk keeper stopped a Dominique Malonga free-kick, although he was fortunate when a James Keatings strike slipped through his grasp and slipped narrowly wide.

Falkirk enjoyed more possession in the second half but Oxley only had one shot to deal with.

The home custodian made a mess of Alston's tame effort and substitute Miller was able to prod the loose ball home.

Stung by the prospect of losing their long unbeaten record, the depleted hosts summoned a late burst of energy and were rewarded when Jason Cummings' low delivery was touched on by Henri Anier and finished off by Boyle in front of goal.