Annan Athletic 3-1 East Stirlingshire

Annan Athletic consolidated top spot with a win over East Stirlingshire.

The hosts dominated the early stages, and after the visitors failed to clear a high ball Matt Flynn rose to head in.

Peter Weatherson nodded against the bar as East Stirling hung on, but he soon finished beyond Darren Dolan.

Weatherson grabbed his second after the break with a trademark free-kick from 25 yards, before Alistair Roy pulled one back late on for the Shire with a solo effort.