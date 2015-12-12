Match ends, Annan Athletic 3, East Stirling 1.
Annan Athletic 3-1 East Stirlingshire
Annan Athletic consolidated top spot with a win over East Stirlingshire.
The hosts dominated the early stages, and after the visitors failed to clear a high ball Matt Flynn rose to head in.
Peter Weatherson nodded against the bar as East Stirling hung on, but he soon finished beyond Darren Dolan.
Weatherson grabbed his second after the break with a trademark free-kick from 25 yards, before Alistair Roy pulled one back late on for the Shire with a solo effort.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Hart
- 7FinnieSubstituted forOsadolorat 82'minutes
- 5Watson
- 2GilfillanSubstituted forBlackat 49'minutes
- 3Swinglehurst
- 10Omar
- 6Sloan
- 8Flynn
- 4McNiff
- 9Weatherson
- 11McColmSubstituted forParkat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Currie
- 14Black
- 15Osadolor
- 16McDonald
- 17Watson
- 18Park
- 21Ferguson
East Stirlingshire
- 1Dolan
- 2Kinnaird
- 4Townsley
- 5Greene
- 3Shepherd
- 7KaySubstituted forWallaceat 65'minutes
- 8McCabeBooked at 75mins
- 6LynasSubstituted forFauldsat 58'minutes
- 11GilmourBooked at 56mins
- 9WrightBooked at 39mins
- 10McKennaSubstituted forRoyat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Court
- 14Tully
- 15Faulds
- 16Roy
- 17Barnard
- 18Wallace
- 19Murray
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 357
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 3, East Stirling 1.
Foul by Steve Sloan (Annan Athletic).
Neil McCabe (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Chris Townsley (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card.
(Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Max Wright (East Stirling).
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Smart Osadolor replaces Ryan Finnie.
Attempt missed. Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 3, East Stirling 1. Ally Roy (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Liam Park replaces Stuart McColm.
Attempt missed. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Neil McCabe (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Stuart McColm (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Lloyd Kinnaird.
Attempt blocked. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ally Roy (East Stirling) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Michael Wallace (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Ally Roy replaces David McKenna.
Attempt missed. Ryan Finnie (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Michael Wallace replaces Andrew Kay.
Attempt saved. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Kristopher Faulds replaces Aron Lynas.
Attempt missed. Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Aron Lynas (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aron Lynas (East Stirling).
Attempt saved. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Darren Dolan.
Foul by Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic).
Neil McCabe (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Jordan Hart.
Attempt saved. David McKenna (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 3, East Stirling 0. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.