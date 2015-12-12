Match ends, Crawley Town 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.
Crawley Town 3-2 Dagenham & Redbridge
Rhys Murphy scored twice against his former side to give Crawley all three points against struggling Dagenham.
Matt Harold converted a Gwion Edwards cross before Murphy made it 2-0 at the break with his eighth of the season.
The Daggers, with just one win in their last 15, pulled one back when Christian Doidge converted Jamie Cureton's pass.
Murphy thumped home an effort from 20 yards with eight minutes to go before 40-year-old Cureton made it a tight final five minutes.
Crawley assistant boss Jimmy Dack told BBC Surrey:
"The first half performance was excellent and second half performance was not excellent.
"It's a little bit of a Jekyll & Hyde performance because we came in two-nil at half-time and that's when we've got to enjoy it a bit more.
"We have got a young side and young back four and hopefully they will learn.
"You've got to take your hat off to Dagenham in the second-half because they threw caution to the wind and ended up playing with four up front."
Dagenham & Redbridge manager Wayne Burnett told BBC Radio London:
"I didn't think there was a great deal in the game in first half, they were probably slightly better than us, they scored a bit of a fortuitious goal and then the second goal we're just not marking.
"It's a poor goal from our point of view. When you're conceding those goals you're going to lose games.
"The first goal we haven't stopped the cross, the second we haven't marked and the third we're too deep."
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Flahavan
- 14Young
- 25YorwerthBooked at 90mins
- 6Bradley
- 24Hancox
- 7Edwards
- 8Smith
- 10RooneySubstituted forJenkinsat 77'minutes
- 20DeaconSubstituted forFenelonat 66'minutes
- 18HarroldSubstituted forBarnardat 88'minutes
- 39Murphy
Substitutes
- 9Barnard
- 12Preston
- 15Fenelon
- 16Ashton
- 21Tomlin
- 22Jenkins
- 23Emmanuel
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 2Passley
- 6Dikamona
- 5Nosworthy
- 33WiddowsonBooked at 51mins
- 15VassellSubstituted forDoidgeat 45'minutes
- 26Dunne
- 4LabadieBooked at 64mins
- 17Jones
- 32Hoyte
- 7Cureton
Substitutes
- 1O'Brien
- 3Connors
- 8Boucaud
- 10Chambers
- 12Doidge
- 24Pask
- 29Obileye
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 1,543
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
