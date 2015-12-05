Fifa scandal: Ex-Peruvian football president Manuel Burga arrested

Former Peruvian football chief Manuel Burga is a Fifa development committee member

Former Peruvian Football Federation president Manuel Burga has been arrested as part of the investigation into corruption at world football's governing body Fifa.

The 58-year-old is one of the 16 people charged by the United States Department of Justice on Friday.

Burga was detained when he returned to his home in Lima on Friday night.

In Guatemala, prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for football federation president Brayan Jimenez.

Public Ministry official Francisco Rivas says the United States Department of Justice made a request on Thursday to apprehend Jimenez ahead of a possible extradition.

"It was also requested that articles or objects of value belonging to him be seized," Rivas said.

Guatemalan judge Hector Trujillo, who has been charged with racketeering, was arrested on board a cruise ship at Port Canaveral, Florida on Friday,