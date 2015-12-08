Scottish Cup: Postponed and abandoned ties rearranged
Linlithgow Rose's visit to Wick Academy in the Scottish Cup third round has been postponed for a fourth time.
The tie was due to be played Monday 7 December, then was moved against to Wednesday, but has once again failed a pitch inspection.
The winners of the tie will host Forfar in the fourth round on 9 January.
Annan Athletic v Inverurie Loco Works, and Dumbarton v Alloa Athletic, are both set to go ahead on Tuesday evening (8 December).
Outstanding Scottish Cup fixtures (19:45 GMT unless stated)
Tuesday 8 December
Annan Athletic v Inverurie Loco Works
Dumbarton v Alloa Athletic (19:30)
To be arranged
Wick Academy v Linlithgow Rose