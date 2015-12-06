Storm Desmond: Carlisle United players to help flooded community

Carlisle United's home ground Brunton Park has been flooded in the aftermath of Storm Desmond

Carlisle United players have offered to help people in their community affected by flooding caused by Storm Desmond.

Tens of thousands of homes across northern England and parts of Scotland are without power after the floods and Cumbria is one of the worst-hit areas.

Carlisle's players volunteered their services after winning 5-0 at Welling on Sunday in the FA Cup second round.

The club's home ground, Brunton Park, close to both the rivers Petteril and Eden, has been engulfed by flood water.

The stadium also flooded in November, but on that occasion it was cleared in time for an FA Youth cup match the following day.

Now parts of Cumbria and Lancashire have been hit with more than a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours.

"Every member of the squad has agreed that they want to help, if at all possible," Carlisle United said in posts on Twitter and Facebook.

Team captain Danny Grainger added: "Anyone affected by the Cumbria floods and needing help with anything at all please get in touch and some of the squad can come and help."

Carlisle's players made a round-trip of more than 600 miles for their FA Cup match at non-league Welling and will now be in the hat for the third-round draw on Monday.