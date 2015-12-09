Oxford United: 'Kemar Roofe and Callum O'Dowda should stay'

Callum O'Dowda (left) celebrates with Kemar Roofe at Stevenage

Oxford United manager Michael Appleton has questioned why any of his key players would want to leave the League Two leaders.

Midfielders Kemar Roofe and Callum O'Dowda have excelled this term for the in-form U's.

Roofe, who has scored 12 goals this season, has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

"I think the most important thing for them to do at the minute is to do it here," Appleton told BBC Radio Oxford.

"Why would you want to go to a Championship club right now when the reality is you might be on the bench each Saturday?

"There is going to be interest I have no doubt about that. As it stands they both potentially have very good careers.

"If there are big clubs monitoring Callum and Kemar, at the right time, they will make a serious offer."

Michael Appleton has been in charge at the Kassam Stadium since July 2014

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international O'Dowda scored as Oxford defeated Yeovil on Tuesday to reach the Football League Trophy southern area final against Millwall.

Meanwhile, the U's, who are now unbeaten in their last 10 matches, will host Premier League club Swansea City in the FA Cup third round in January.