Chelsea 2-0 FC Porto

Match ends, Chelsea 2, FC Porto 0.
Chelsea forgot their domestic woes by easing into the Champions League knockout stage with a routine victory which eliminated opponents Porto.
The Blues enjoyed some luck for the opener as Diego Costa's low shot was saved by Porto keeper Iker Casillas and rebounded in off Ivan Marcano.
Porto, needing to win to join Chelsea in the last 16, offered little threat.
Willian ensured Chelsea advanced as Group G winners by thumping in a rising shot from 20 yards after the break.
The Blues created plenty of opportunities in the final 15 minutes, exploiting the space left behind as Porto chased an improbable comeback at Stamford Bridge.
Eden Hazard struck the post from a tight angle, while recalled striker Costa wasted two clear opportunities as Chelsea threatened a third.
Routine win equals routine last-16 draw?
The comfort with which Chelsea negotiated a potentially nervy evening came as welcome relief for manager Jose Mourinho, after a season which has lurched from one calamity to another.
The reigning Premier League champions have struggled domestically, losing eight of their 15 top-flight matches this season to leave them in 14th position.
Mourinho's position has been under intense scrutiny amid their perilous league position, but he insisted before the match that he retained the unwavering support of Blues owner Roman Abramovich.
And his players responded to Saturday's shock home defeat by newly-promoted Bournemouth with a solid, if not sparkling, victory.
Winning their group means the Blues will avoid the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich when the last-16 draw is made on Monday.
The London side will be drawn against either Paris St-Germain, Juventus, PSV Eindhoven, Benfica, Roma or Gent.
Costa shows he is Mourinho's cuppa
Mourinho was able to restore captain John Terry following injury and, more significantly, summoned Diego Costa back into his starting XI.
The Spain striker enjoyed a productive debut campaign as the Blues easily won the Premier League title last season, but was left on the bench against Tottenham and Bournemouth after struggling to replicate that impact this term.
Costa responded with an industrious display against Porto, creating space for his team-mates with his movement and drawing the save from Casillas which led to Chelsea's opener.
He also linked up neatly with Hazard for Chelsea's second, holding up the ball to bring in the Belgian, who played in Willian for his seventh goal of the season.
The only blemish in Costa's performance was his inability to score himself and he was bundled over by Porto defender Danilo when clean through in the final 15 minutes.
Nevertheless, he received a standing ovation when he was replaced in the final few minutes - and a warm embrace from Mourinho.
Porto feeling the blues
Porto, who are second in the Portuguese top-flight, arrived with 10 wins in their previous 12 matches - but offered little adventure at Stamford Bridge.
Julen Lopetegui's side had only lost once in 19 matches this season and beat Chelsea 2-1 in September's reverse fixture.
But former Barcelona goalkeeper Lopetegui named a conservative-looking side to face the Blues, including five recognised defenders, two holding midfielders and no out-and-out striker.
With Dynamo Kiev winning 1-0 against already-eliminated Maccabi Tel Aviv, Porto needed victory to join Chelsea in the last 16.
But they failed to register a shot on target in the first half and rarely worried Blues keeper Thibaut Courtois after the break.
Man of the match - Willian
What's next?
Chelsea must try to replicate this European form on the domestic stage - in their next Premier League match at leaders Leicester.
The Blues travel to the Foxes, who are 17 points ahead of Mourinho's men, on Monday.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 2IvanovicBooked at 74mins
- 5Zouma
- 26Terry
- 28Azpilicueta
- 7Santos do Nascimento
- 21MaticBooked at 31mins
- 22Willian
- 8OscarSubstituted forPedroat 81'minutes
- 10E HazardSubstituted forRemyat 90'minutes
- 19Diego CostaBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMikelat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Begovic
- 4Fàbregas
- 12Mikel
- 16Kenedy
- 17Pedro
- 18Remy
- 24Cahill
FC Porto
- 12Casillas
- 2Pereira PáezBooked at 34minsSubstituted forNevesat 57'minutes
- 4Pereira Roque
- 5Marcano Sierra
- 3Martins IndiBooked at 43mins
- 21Layún
- 16HerreraSubstituted forTelloat 71'minutes
- 22DaniloBooked at 41mins
- 25ImbulaSubstituted forAboubakarat 56'minutes
- 17JM Corona
- 8Brahimi
Substitutes
- 1da Silva Arruda
- 6Neves
- 7Gonçalves Varela
- 9Aboubakar
- 11Tello
- 15Evandro
- 23Bueno
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
- Attendance:
- 41,096
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, FC Porto 0.
Attempt missed. Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar with a cross.
Foul by Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto).
Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Loïc Remy (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pedro.
Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maicon.
Attempt blocked. Maicon (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Loïc Remy replaces Eden Hazard.
Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ramires (Chelsea).
Foul by Jesús Manuel Corona (FC Porto).
Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rúben Neves (FC Porto).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. John Obi Mikel replaces Diego Costa.
Attempt saved. Jesús Manuel Corona (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Danilo Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Pedro replaces Oscar.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Iker Casillas.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oscar with a cross.
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt saved. Cristian Tello (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Jesús Manuel Corona (FC Porto).
Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jesús Manuel Corona (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea).
Attempt saved. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Willian with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Cristian Tello replaces Héctor Herrera.
Miguel Layún (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Maicon (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Costa (Chelsea).
Foul by Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto).
Ramires (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Branislav Ivanovic.
Attempt blocked. Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Manuel Corona with a cross.
Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the left wing.