Manager Arsene Wenger hopes his Arsenal side can capitalise on the "fear factor" at Olympiakos to reach the Champions League last 16.

The Gunners are in Greece on Wednesday, needing to win 2-0, or by any margin if they score three or more goals in order to reach the next round.

You can listen to the game on BBC Radio 5 live with coverage starting from 18:30 GMT on Wednesday, 8 December.