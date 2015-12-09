Jack Grealish cannot save Aston Villa's season by himself - Froggatt

Jack Grealish scored his first Aston Villa goal against Leicester in September

Midfielder Jack Grealish cannot be expected to save Aston Villa's season single-handedly, says the club's former winger Steve Froggatt.

Grealish, 20, is back in the first-team fold after being forced to train with the youth team after visiting a night club after Villa's 4-0 loss at Everton.

"He's a kid - you can't pin your Premier League survival on a kid," Froggatt, 42, told BBC WM 95.6.

"I hoping we see a different Jack but with the same qualities with the ball."

Grealish's exile has seen him miss the last two games but he is back in contention for a recall against Arsenal at Villa Park on Sunday.

"I'm really hoping a spell on the 'naughty step' has taught him a bit of humility," said Froggatt.

"He needs to learn he has to behave off the pitch and that it's maybe not as easy as he thought and that he needs to roll his sleeves up and fight - then everybody will be happy."

Villa, without a home win so far this season, are currently bottom of the Premier League table, seven points from safety.