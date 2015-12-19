Premier League
Man Utd1Norwich2

Manchester United 1-2 Norwich City

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport

Norwich players celebrate
Norwich won at Old Trafford for the first time since 1989

Manchester United were booed off the pitch as Norwich earned a shock victory at Old Trafford, increasing the pressure on manager Louis van Gaal.

Despite all of United's possession, it was Norwich who took the lead in the first half through Cameron Jerome.

It got worse for the home side in the second half as Jerome broke clear to feed Alex Tettey, who poked in.

Anthony Martial pulled a goal back, but United's winless run is now six games while Norwich are out of the drop zone.

Juan Mata saw a free-kick from the edge of the area pushed away by Declan Rudd as the hosts went in search of the equaliser in the second half.

Centre-back Chris Smalling could have earned a point late on, but headed narrowly wide as United dropped to fifth in the Premier League table.

Van Gaal out, Mourinho in?

Many fans left the stadium early, but some stayed in their seats at the end of the match with a look of disbelief on their faces. The atmosphere was almost mutinous, with a loud show of resentment at both half-time and at the final whistle.

Average positions
Manchester United (left graphic) pushed men forward and left only Chris Smalling (12) and Phil Jones (4) in their own half. On the other hand, Norwich sat deep, with centre-backs Sebastien Bassong (6) and Ryan Bennett (24) almost playing from the edge of their own area

On a day when former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho said he is looking to get back to management straight away, the weight of expectation was significantly ramped up on Dutchman van Gaal, whose job is now under increased scrutiny.

The manager decided to maintain his passive style for the match - staying in his seat as assistant Ryan Giggs barked out instructions from the touchline - but could not inspire his side to even a point.

This season's theme of a lack of goals but plenty of possession continued in this game for United, despite Frenchman Martial's first goal in nine Premier League games. It was only one of two shots on target they had. The Red Devils ended the game with a landslide 70% possession.

Christmas just got a whole lot tougher

Out of the top-four spots, United suffered their first home defeat of the season and their third defeat in a row. The last time they went six without victory in all competitions was in 1998 - the season they went on to win the treble. That won't happen this time, having been knocked out of the Champions League.

They now face a testing festive period which sees three games in the space of eight days, starting on Boxing Day at Stoke.

Will van Gaal be given the opportunity to turn the club's form around after back-to-back losses to promoted sides?

Canaries cock-a-hoop

The surprise scoreline allowed Norwich to climb out of the relegation zone, having won at the venue for the first time since 1989.

Dale Gordon
Dale Gordon opened the scoring for Norwich the last time they won at Old Trafford, back in 1989

The Canaries were well organised, playing on the break and anything less than the victory would have been disappointing for them after they earned their two-goal advantage.

Wingers Robbie Brady and Nathan Redmond epitomised the side's hard work, as Brady made four tackles, more than any other player. He also won back possession seven times - the same as team-mate Redmond.

Norwich deserved important win - Neil

Redmond's desire led to the opener, as he collected the ball before playing in Jerome, who kept his cool to slot in from inside the area. The goalscorer turned provider in the second period, as Norway international Tettey surged forward to double the advantage.

Substitute Youssuf Mulumbu could even have managed a third late on, but his low strike was saved by David de Gea, as Norwich closed out the game for a famous victory.

Man of the match - Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond
Norwich winger Nathan Redmond chased down every loose ball and provided a threat when in possession of it

What they said:

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal: "We've lost three matches in a row so it's not happening so much not for Manchester United. We cannot accept that and that's why we have to stick together and believe in ourselves."

Man Utd not good enough - Van Gaal

Norwich boss Alex Neil: "It's a really important win. We've been in most of the games against the bigger sides, our problem has been that we've been the makers of our own downfall if you like, but today we eradicated those mistakes. The boys were fantastic and deserved to win the game.

What next?

Manchester United face Stoke at the Britannia Stadium on 26 December, followed by a meeting against Chelsea at Old Trafford two days later.

Norwich travel to Tottenham on Boxing Day, before playing Aston Villa on 28 December.

The stats you need to know

  • Alex Neil (34 years, 193 days) is the third youngest manager to win a Premier League away game at Old Trafford, after Chris Coleman (33 years, 137 days) and Ruud Gullit (34 years, 62 days)
  • Norwich became the first newly promoted side to win at Old Trafford since Bolton in October 2001
  • Manchester United conceded more goals in this match (2) than they had in their previous seven home games this season combined (1)
  • United have hit a total of seven shots on target in their last four Premier League home games
  • Wayne Rooney became the 10th player to make 500 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 18Young
  • 4Jones
  • 12Smalling
  • 17Blind
  • 16Carrick
  • 27FellainiSubstituted forHerreraat 60'minutes
  • 9Martial
  • 8Mata
  • 7Depay
  • 10Rooney

Substitutes

  • 20Romero
  • 21Herrera
  • 28Schneiderlin
  • 30Varela
  • 33McNair
  • 43Borthwick-Jackson
  • 44Pereira

Norwich

  • 13Rudd
  • 5Martin
  • 24Bennett
  • 6Bassong
  • 23Olsson
  • 22Redmond
  • 28O'NeilBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMulumbuat 82'minutes
  • 27Tettey
  • 12BradyBooked at 52mins
  • 14HoolahanSubstituted forHowsonat 66'minutes
  • 10JeromeSubstituted forMbokaniat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ruddy
  • 2Whittaker
  • 8Howson
  • 9Mbokani
  • 18Dorrans
  • 21Mulumbu
  • 32Odjidja-Ofoe
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
75,320

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 1, Norwich City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Norwich City 2.

Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Mata with a through ball.

Foul by Chris Smalling (Manchester United).

Ryan Bennett (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Olsson.

Attempt missed. Jonny Howson (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Youssouf Mulumbu (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dieumerci Mbokani with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Dieumerci Mbokani replaces Cameron Jerome.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Youssouf Mulumbu replaces Gary O'Neil.

Attempt saved. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Russell Martin (Norwich City).

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Gary O'Neil.

Attempt blocked. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Norwich City. Gary O'Neil tries a through ball, but Jonny Howson is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ashley Young (Manchester United) because of an injury.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jonny Howson.

Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 1, Norwich City 2. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Jonny Howson replaces Wes Hoolahan.

Attempt saved. Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Russell Martin.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ryan Bennett.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Olsson.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Ander Herrera replaces Marouane Fellaini.

Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Martial with a cross following a set piece situation.

Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Brady (Norwich City).

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 0, Norwich City 2. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Jerome with a through ball.

Booking

Robbie Brady (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Brady (Norwich City).

Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).

Martin Olsson (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Memphis Depay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Russell Martin (Norwich City).

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Manchester United 0, Norwich City 1.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester17115137241338
2Arsenal16103329131633
3Man City16102432171532
4Tottenham1778228141429
5Man Utd178542214829
6Crystal Palace179262316729
7Watford167451816225
8West Ham166642521424
9Liverpool166642019124
10Everton175843124723
11Stoke176561416-223
12Southampton175662121021
13West Brom175571723-620
14Bournemouth175482232-1019
15Chelsea175392127-618
16Norwich174582029-917
17Newcastle174581932-1317
18Swansea163581524-914
19Sunderland1733111833-1512
20Aston Villa1714121431-177
