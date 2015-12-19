Manchester United 1-2 Norwich City

Norwich won at Old Trafford for the first time since 1989

Manchester United were booed off the pitch as Norwich earned a shock victory at Old Trafford, increasing the pressure on manager Louis van Gaal.

Despite all of United's possession, it was Norwich who took the lead in the first half through Cameron Jerome.

It got worse for the home side in the second half as Jerome broke clear to feed Alex Tettey, who poked in.

Anthony Martial pulled a goal back, but United's winless run is now six games while Norwich are out of the drop zone.

Juan Mata saw a free-kick from the edge of the area pushed away by Declan Rudd as the hosts went in search of the equaliser in the second half.

Centre-back Chris Smalling could have earned a point late on, but headed narrowly wide as United dropped to fifth in the Premier League table.

Van Gaal out, Mourinho in?

Many fans left the stadium early, but some stayed in their seats at the end of the match with a look of disbelief on their faces. The atmosphere was almost mutinous, with a loud show of resentment at both half-time and at the final whistle.

Manchester United (left graphic) pushed men forward and left only Chris Smalling (12) and Phil Jones (4) in their own half. On the other hand, Norwich sat deep, with centre-backs Sebastien Bassong (6) and Ryan Bennett (24) almost playing from the edge of their own area

On a day when former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho said he is looking to get back to management straight away, the weight of expectation was significantly ramped up on Dutchman van Gaal, whose job is now under increased scrutiny.

The manager decided to maintain his passive style for the match - staying in his seat as assistant Ryan Giggs barked out instructions from the touchline - but could not inspire his side to even a point.

This season's theme of a lack of goals but plenty of possession continued in this game for United, despite Frenchman Martial's first goal in nine Premier League games. It was only one of two shots on target they had. The Red Devils ended the game with a landslide 70% possession.

Christmas just got a whole lot tougher

Out of the top-four spots, United suffered their first home defeat of the season and their third defeat in a row. The last time they went six without victory in all competitions was in 1998 - the season they went on to win the treble. That won't happen this time, having been knocked out of the Champions League.

They now face a testing festive period which sees three games in the space of eight days, starting on Boxing Day at Stoke.

Will van Gaal be given the opportunity to turn the club's form around after back-to-back losses to promoted sides?

Canaries cock-a-hoop

The surprise scoreline allowed Norwich to climb out of the relegation zone, having won at the venue for the first time since 1989.

Dale Gordon opened the scoring for Norwich the last time they won at Old Trafford, back in 1989

The Canaries were well organised, playing on the break and anything less than the victory would have been disappointing for them after they earned their two-goal advantage.

Wingers Robbie Brady and Nathan Redmond epitomised the side's hard work, as Brady made four tackles, more than any other player. He also won back possession seven times - the same as team-mate Redmond.

Media playback is not supported on this device Norwich deserved important win - Neil

Redmond's desire led to the opener, as he collected the ball before playing in Jerome, who kept his cool to slot in from inside the area. The goalscorer turned provider in the second period, as Norway international Tettey surged forward to double the advantage.

Substitute Youssuf Mulumbu could even have managed a third late on, but his low strike was saved by David de Gea, as Norwich closed out the game for a famous victory.

Man of the match - Nathan Redmond

Norwich winger Nathan Redmond chased down every loose ball and provided a threat when in possession of it

What they said:

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal: "We've lost three matches in a row so it's not happening so much not for Manchester United. We cannot accept that and that's why we have to stick together and believe in ourselves."

Media playback is not supported on this device Man Utd not good enough - Van Gaal

Norwich boss Alex Neil: "It's a really important win. We've been in most of the games against the bigger sides, our problem has been that we've been the makers of our own downfall if you like, but today we eradicated those mistakes. The boys were fantastic and deserved to win the game.

What next?

Manchester United face Stoke at the Britannia Stadium on 26 December, followed by a meeting against Chelsea at Old Trafford two days later.

Norwich travel to Tottenham on Boxing Day, before playing Aston Villa on 28 December.

The stats you need to know

Alex Neil (34 years, 193 days) is the third youngest manager to win a Premier League away game at Old Trafford, after Chris Coleman (33 years, 137 days) and Ruud Gullit (34 years, 62 days)

Norwich became the first newly promoted side to win at Old Trafford since Bolton in October 2001

Manchester United conceded more goals in this match (2) than they had in their previous seven home games this season combined (1)

United have hit a total of seven shots on target in their last four Premier League home games

Wayne Rooney became the 10th player to make 500 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions