Match ends, Manchester United 1, Norwich City 2.
Manchester United 1-2 Norwich City
Manchester United were booed off the pitch as Norwich earned a shock victory at Old Trafford, increasing the pressure on manager Louis van Gaal.
Despite all of United's possession, it was Norwich who took the lead in the first half through Cameron Jerome.
It got worse for the home side in the second half as Jerome broke clear to feed Alex Tettey, who poked in.
Anthony Martial pulled a goal back, but United's winless run is now six games while Norwich are out of the drop zone.
Juan Mata saw a free-kick from the edge of the area pushed away by Declan Rudd as the hosts went in search of the equaliser in the second half.
Centre-back Chris Smalling could have earned a point late on, but headed narrowly wide as United dropped to fifth in the Premier League table.
Van Gaal out, Mourinho in?
Many fans left the stadium early, but some stayed in their seats at the end of the match with a look of disbelief on their faces. The atmosphere was almost mutinous, with a loud show of resentment at both half-time and at the final whistle.
On a day when former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho said he is looking to get back to management straight away, the weight of expectation was significantly ramped up on Dutchman van Gaal, whose job is now under increased scrutiny.
The manager decided to maintain his passive style for the match - staying in his seat as assistant Ryan Giggs barked out instructions from the touchline - but could not inspire his side to even a point.
This season's theme of a lack of goals but plenty of possession continued in this game for United, despite Frenchman Martial's first goal in nine Premier League games. It was only one of two shots on target they had. The Red Devils ended the game with a landslide 70% possession.
Christmas just got a whole lot tougher
Out of the top-four spots, United suffered their first home defeat of the season and their third defeat in a row. The last time they went six without victory in all competitions was in 1998 - the season they went on to win the treble. That won't happen this time, having been knocked out of the Champions League.
They now face a testing festive period which sees three games in the space of eight days, starting on Boxing Day at Stoke.
Will van Gaal be given the opportunity to turn the club's form around after back-to-back losses to promoted sides?
Canaries cock-a-hoop
The surprise scoreline allowed Norwich to climb out of the relegation zone, having won at the venue for the first time since 1989.
The Canaries were well organised, playing on the break and anything less than the victory would have been disappointing for them after they earned their two-goal advantage.
Wingers Robbie Brady and Nathan Redmond epitomised the side's hard work, as Brady made four tackles, more than any other player. He also won back possession seven times - the same as team-mate Redmond.
Redmond's desire led to the opener, as he collected the ball before playing in Jerome, who kept his cool to slot in from inside the area. The goalscorer turned provider in the second period, as Norway international Tettey surged forward to double the advantage.
Substitute Youssuf Mulumbu could even have managed a third late on, but his low strike was saved by David de Gea, as Norwich closed out the game for a famous victory.
Man of the match - Nathan Redmond
What they said:
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal: "We've lost three matches in a row so it's not happening so much not for Manchester United. We cannot accept that and that's why we have to stick together and believe in ourselves."
Norwich boss Alex Neil: "It's a really important win. We've been in most of the games against the bigger sides, our problem has been that we've been the makers of our own downfall if you like, but today we eradicated those mistakes. The boys were fantastic and deserved to win the game.
What next?
Manchester United face Stoke at the Britannia Stadium on 26 December, followed by a meeting against Chelsea at Old Trafford two days later.
Norwich travel to Tottenham on Boxing Day, before playing Aston Villa on 28 December.
The stats you need to know
- Alex Neil (34 years, 193 days) is the third youngest manager to win a Premier League away game at Old Trafford, after Chris Coleman (33 years, 137 days) and Ruud Gullit (34 years, 62 days)
- Norwich became the first newly promoted side to win at Old Trafford since Bolton in October 2001
- Manchester United conceded more goals in this match (2) than they had in their previous seven home games this season combined (1)
- United have hit a total of seven shots on target in their last four Premier League home games
- Wayne Rooney became the 10th player to make 500 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 18Young
- 4Jones
- 12Smalling
- 17Blind
- 16Carrick
- 27FellainiSubstituted forHerreraat 60'minutes
- 9Martial
- 8Mata
- 7Depay
- 10Rooney
Substitutes
- 20Romero
- 21Herrera
- 28Schneiderlin
- 30Varela
- 33McNair
- 43Borthwick-Jackson
- 44Pereira
Norwich
- 13Rudd
- 5Martin
- 24Bennett
- 6Bassong
- 23Olsson
- 22Redmond
- 28O'NeilBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMulumbuat 82'minutes
- 27Tettey
- 12BradyBooked at 52mins
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forHowsonat 66'minutes
- 10JeromeSubstituted forMbokaniat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ruddy
- 2Whittaker
- 8Howson
- 9Mbokani
- 18Dorrans
- 21Mulumbu
- 32Odjidja-Ofoe
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 75,320
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Norwich City 2.
Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Mata with a through ball.
Foul by Chris Smalling (Manchester United).
Ryan Bennett (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Olsson.
Attempt missed. Jonny Howson (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Youssouf Mulumbu (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dieumerci Mbokani with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Dieumerci Mbokani replaces Cameron Jerome.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Youssouf Mulumbu replaces Gary O'Neil.
Attempt saved. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Russell Martin (Norwich City).
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Gary O'Neil.
Attempt blocked. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Norwich City. Gary O'Neil tries a through ball, but Jonny Howson is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ashley Young (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jonny Howson.
Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 1, Norwich City 2. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jonny Howson replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Attempt saved. Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Russell Martin.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ryan Bennett.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Olsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Ander Herrera replaces Marouane Fellaini.
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Martial with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Norwich City).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 0, Norwich City 2. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Jerome with a through ball.
Booking
Robbie Brady (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Norwich City).
Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).
Martin Olsson (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Memphis Depay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Russell Martin (Norwich City).
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester United 0, Norwich City 1.