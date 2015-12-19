Match ends, Welling United 0, Macclesfield Town 1.
Welling United 0-1 Macclesfield Town
-
- From the section Football
Kristian Dennis netted his 18th league goal of the season to help Macclesfield Town beat Welling United.
Dennis struck from 25 yards early in the first half as his left-footed shot beat keeper Michael McEntegart.
George Porter had a chance to equalise before the break but his header was tipped over the bar.
Porter again came close in the second half but he struck the post, leaving Welling without a win in seven league games and in 20th place.
Line-ups
Welling
- 1McEntegart
- 3Jefford
- 4Fagan
- 7Porter
- 8LeeSubstituted forBakareat 80'minutes
- 10St AimieSubstituted forAdeyinkaat 55'minutes
- 11WellardSubstituted forVidalat 68'minutes
- 20Corne
- 23Williams
- 19Lokko
- 22Harris
Substitutes
- 14Adeyinka
- 15Nortey
- 21King
- 32Vidal
- 34Bakare
Macclesfield
- 13Jalal
- 2Halls
- 5Pilkington
- 23Whitaker
- 19Fitzpatrick
- 12Cowan
- 11Rowe
- 8Lewis
- 9Holroyd
- 14DennisBooked at 78minsSubstituted forTurnbullat 87'minutes
- 10Sampson
Substitutes
- 1Branagan
- 6Turnbull
- 15Diagne
- 24Churchman
- 26Sutherland
- Referee:
- Richard Martin
- Attendance:
- 577
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Welling United 0, Macclesfield Town 1.
Foul by Jack Sampson (Macclesfield Town).
Ben Jefford (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jack Sampson (Macclesfield Town).
Xavier Vidal (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Paul Turnbull replaces Kristian Dennis.
Foul by Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town).
George Porter (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Kevin Lokko (Welling United).
Jack Sampson (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Xavier Vidal (Welling United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Michael Bakare replaces Harry Lee.
Corner, Welling United.
Foul by Kristian Dennis (Macclesfield Town).
George Porter (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Booking
Kristian Dennis (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Harry Lee (Welling United) right footed shot misses to the left.
Foul by Danny M. Rowe (Macclesfield Town).
Barney Williams (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Corner, Welling United.
Attempt blocked. Xavier Vidal (Welling United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Xavier Vidal.
Foul by Kristian Dennis (Macclesfield Town).
Sam Corne (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Xavier Vidal replaces Ricky Wellard.
Attempt missed. Jack Sampson (Macclesfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Attempt missed. Danny M. Rowe (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Sam Corne (Welling United).
Paul Lewis (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Tashan Adeyinka replaces Kieron St Aimie.
George Porter (Welling United) hits the woodwork with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Reece Harris with a cross.
Foul by David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town).
George Porter (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town).