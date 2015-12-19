Welling United 0-1 Macclesfield Town

From the section

Kristian Dennis has made 19 appearances for Macclesfield Town since joining them in July

Kristian Dennis netted his 18th league goal of the season to help Macclesfield Town beat Welling United.

Dennis struck from 25 yards early in the first half as his left-footed shot beat keeper Michael McEntegart.

George Porter had a chance to equalise before the break but his header was tipped over the bar.

Porter again came close in the second half but he struck the post, leaving Welling without a win in seven league games and in 20th place.