Euro 2016: Wales' Aaron Ramsey excited by England game

Aaron Ramsey captained Wales against England at Wembley in September 2011

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey says Wales have "come a long way" since they last faced England four years ago.

Wales and England were drawn together in Group B at Euro 2016 in France next summer, and Ramsey is expecting their match to be "exciting".

Ramsey was Wales captain in their last meeting against England, a 1-0 defeat at Wembley in September 2011.

And former Wales striker Iwan Roberts believes Wales can win when the two sides meet in Lens on 16 June.

"It's going to be a very exciting game," Ramsey said.

"It's a great game for us and we've come a long way since we played them last. It's a nice draw."

Media playback is not supported on this device Euro 2016 in 90 seconds

Wales have lost four times to England since their last victory over their British rivals, a 1-0 win in Wrexham in May 1984.

They lost twice to England during the 2012 European Championship qualifiers when the late Gary Speed was manager.

They were defeated 2-0 by Fabio Capello's side in Cardiff in March 2011 and were ranked an all-time low of 117th in Fifa's world rankings before the return match at Wembley.

Speed's successor Chris Coleman has led Wales to their first major finals since the 1958 World Cup and an all-time high of eighth in the Fifa world rankings.

Wales will face Slovakia in Bordeaux on 11 June, England in Lens on 16 June and then Russia in Toulouse on 20 June.

"It's going to be a great occasion for us as a first time," added Ramsey, who scored in Arsenal's 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday. "I'm sure we're going to enjoy every minute of it."

England 'have not got a Bale'

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales drawn with England at Euro 2016

Roberts told BBC Radio 5 live: "I think it's a good group. I think it [the draw] has been quite kind to us.

"We are a good side. We are capable of beating any nation on our day.

"Our strength is discipline, our organisation. We don't concede too many goals.

"England haven't got a Gareth Bale. We know that.

"I would fancy us to beat them and I'm not just saying that because I'm Welsh.

"We'll keep Gareth Bale in cotton wool between now and the tournament."