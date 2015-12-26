Swansea City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Match ends, Swansea City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Swansea overcame West Brom to secure their first win in more than two months and climb out of the relegation zone.
Ki Sung-yueng stabbed in the only goal of the game after goalkeeper Boaz Myhill failed to hold a loose ball from Angel Rangel's shot.
West Brom rarely threatened in the first half, but pressed forward more after the interval.
However, headers from Craig Dawson and Rickie Lambert were as close as the visitors came.
Swansea are up to 16th, a point and two places above the crowded Premier League drop zone.
Curtis credentials slowly building
Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins wrote in the matchday programme that the club "must gradually get back to the Swansea way of playing" in the wake of manager Garry Monk's sacking earlier this month.
Caretaker boss Alan Curtis has filled in impressively and his side's neat passing and clever movement in the first half was reminiscent of the style which secured Swansea 11th place and a host of admirers in their first season back in the top flight in 2011-12.
Angel Rangel's burst into the box was typical of their early adventure and when Myhill failed to grasp the full-back's shot as it rebounded off the post, Ki pounced for the only goal.
The hosts' second-half display was more stubborn than stylish, as they failed to record a shot on target.
But their pragmatism was rewarded with a first win since beating Aston Villa away on 24 October and will have increased Curtis' chances of becoming a medium-term managerial option at least.
Too little, too late for Baggies
Tony Pulis' decision to replace the suspended attacking duo of Salomon Rondon and James McClean with lone target-man Lambert and midfield anchorman Claudio Yacob left his side lacking attacking options early on.
Lambert toiled hard, but against the imposing Ashley Williams and Federico Fernandez struggled to link play or pose much aerial threat.
The introduction of the substitutes Saido Berahino, Stephane Sessegnon and Callum McManaman after the interval brought an edge and pace to the Baggies, but Swansea - content to sit deep and defend their lead - held strong.
The visitors were left to bemoan referee Roger East's decision to turn down decent, but not clear-cut penalty appeals from Chris Brunt and McManaman.
Man of the match - Angel Rangel
What the managers said
Swansea caretaker manager Alan Curtis: "It is a huge relief. We have had a couple of performances that were better than today's since our last win, but the three points are important now.
"The effort and determination were excellent and we found a way to win. There were tackles and blocks, players putting their bodies on the line and working and scrapping - not the sort of football we normally play - but I thought we deserved it.
"I will do the job as long as the club tell me to carry on.
"If this carries on a little bit longer - if it is a case of carrying on to May - then so be it, but I hope the club can get someone in."
West Brom boss Tony Pulis: "The lads are disappointed, their spirit was fantastic, but we have to hope we get a little bit of luck.
"There were two penalty decisions and you need referees to make the right call. Chris Brunt had a nailed-on penalty and you look at Callum McManaman's at the end and it was a penalty again.
"Roger East is close enough and as a Premier League referee you have to pick it.
"Hopefully on Monday we will play as hard as we did today and get the breaks."
The stats you need to know
- Ki Sung-yeung is just the fifth different player to score for the Swans in the league this season.
- The Baggies have gone five successive Premier League games without a win for the first time under Tony Pulis, drawing three and losing two.
- Swansea registered their first win in eight Premier League games.
What's next?
A two-day turnaround for both teams with Swansea travelling to Crystal Palace on Monday as West Brom host Newcastle.
Line-ups
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 22RangelBooked at 86mins
- 33Fernandez
- 6Williams
- 3Taylor
- 7BrittonSubstituted forShelveyat 90+3'minutes
- 4Ki Sung-yueng
- 15RoutledgeSubstituted forBarrowat 90+2'minutes
- 23G Sigurdsson
- 20MonteroSubstituted forCorkat 45'minutes
- 10A Ayew
Substitutes
- 8Shelvey
- 13Nordfeldt
- 18Gomis
- 24Cork
- 26Naughton
- 27Bartley
- 58Barrow
West Brom
- 13Myhill
- 25Dawson
- 23McAuley
- 3OlssonBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBerahinoat 60'minutes
- 6Evans
- 24Fletcher
- 5YacobBooked at 64minsSubstituted forMcManamanat 81'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 8GardnerSubstituted forSessegnonat 59'minutes
- 7Morrison
- 11Brunt
- 17Lambert
Substitutes
- 4Chester
- 10Anichebe
- 16Gamboa
- 18Berahino
- 19McManaman
- 21Lindegaard
- 29Sessegnon
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 20,789
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rickie Lambert (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Jonjo Shelvey replaces Leon Britton.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Modou Barrow replaces Wayne Routledge.
Booking
Callum McManaman (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Angel Rangel (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Callum McManaman replaces Claudio Yacob.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Angel Rangel.
Attempt saved. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ki Sung-yueng.
Attempt blocked. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Morrison.
Attempt blocked. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Neil Taylor (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Offside, Swansea City. Jack Cork tries a through ball, but André Ayew is caught offside.
Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Rickie Lambert (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon.
Foul by Wayne Routledge (Swansea City).
Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).
Ashley Williams (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Angel Rangel (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson following a set piece situation.
Booking
Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Federico Fernández (Swansea City).
Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Saido Berahino replaces Jonas Olsson.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Stéphane Sessegnon replaces Craig Gardner.
Foul by Neil Taylor (Swansea City).
Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wayne Routledge (Swansea City).
Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City).