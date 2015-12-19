Scottish Gossip: Hibs eye Celtic duo, Griffiths' goal-target

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian are ready to launch January loan bids for former favourites Scott Allan and Anthony Stokes, both on the fringes of the first team at Celtic. (Sun)

Leigh Griffiths sets a 200-goal target at Celtic after signing a new long-term contract. (Various)

Celtic face competition from Polish league leaders Piast Gliwice to sign out-of-favour Aston Villa striker Libor Kozak. (Sun)

Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen will be recalling Robbie Muirhead and Henri Anier from their loan spells at Partick Thistle and Hibernian, respectively. (Various)

Celtic hope to offload former Ajax winger Derk Boerrigter in January, who last played in August 2014 and has another season to run on his contract. (Various)

Osman Sow has opened contract talks at Hearts but the Swedish forward admits he harbours ambitions of a return to England. (Daily Record)

Rangers director Paul Murray is in favour of league restructuring but insists his club must earn their place in the top flight through promotion. (Various)

Rangers boss Mark Warburton asks fans to be patient since he is not going to change his possession-based style in favour of a more direct route and thinks his team are going to get stronger in 2016. (Various)

Hibernian defender Liam Fontaine says the Easter Road squad is stronger and more confident than the one that finished runners-up in the Championship last season. (Various)

Forfar want to poach manager Gary Bollan from League One rivals Airdrieonioans. (Daily Express)

Serbia say they have arranged a friendly with Scotland on 26 March but the SFA are still weighing up offers from teams warming up for Euro 2016. (Daily Record)

Scotland's women have dropped out of the top 20 in Fifa's rankings despite winning all four of their Euro 2017 qualifiers. (The National)

OTHER GOSSIP

Tennis star Andy Murray is the odds-on favourite to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year tomorrow, according to leading bookmakers. (Various)