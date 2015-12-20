Match ends, Real Madrid 10, Rayo Vallecano 2.
Real Madrid 10-2 Rayo Vallecano
-
- From the section European Football
Gareth Bale scored four goals as Real Madrid hit nine-man Rayo Vallecano for double figures in a remarkable game.
Real trailed before Tito's red card - Danilo putting the hosts ahead before headers from Antonio Amaya and Jozabed.
Bale levelled with a header before Raul Baena was sent off in conceding a penalty which Cristiano Ronaldo scored.
As the game opened up, Bale added three more, Ronaldo scored a second and Karim Benzema netted a hat-trick - including number 10.
Real boss Rafael Benitez has been under pressure after losing three of their last five La Liga games.
But it remains to be seen if the farcical circumstances of their win over neighbours Rayo will ease much of that, as they were playing poorly before the sendings off.
It was the first time they hit double figures in a La Liga match since 1960, when they beat Elche 11-2.
Real remain two points off leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who both have a game in hand.
An incredible win but a freak result
Real Madrid's win will never be forgotten by anyone who watched the game - but remarkably Benitez will still be under pressure.
Whistles were ringing out at the Bernabeu from unhappy home fans at 1-1 - moments before Jozabed put Madrid minnows Rayo into the lead. But the game changed when Tito was deservedly sent off for a dangerous studs-up, two-footed tackle on Toni Kroos.
And after Ronaldo made it 3-2 from the spot against nine men in the 30th minute, double figures always felt as a possibility as Real were able to launch attack after attack with limited options in defence for Rayo.
How the goals went in
Real Madrid lead 1-0: Bale plays in Danilo to fire past Yoel
Rayo Vallecano level 1-1: Amaya heads home from a corner
Rayo Vallecano lead 2-1: Moments later Jozabed scores a second header
Read Madrid level 2-2: Bale heads home against 10 men
Real Madrid lead 3-2: Raul Baena holds onto Sergio Ramos' shirt and gets a second booking. Ronaldo scores the penalty
4-2: Bale is given space to run in on goal and slots home his second
5-2: Unmarked Benzema scores early in the second half
6-2: Ronaldo, with no defenders around him, heads home
7-2: Ronaldo crosses to Bale - in plenty of space - for his hat-trick. Benzema was standing behind him ready to pounce
8-2: Bale tries to find Ronaldo but his attempted pass is deflected back to him and he fires home
9-2: Unmarked Benzema converts Luka Modric's pass
10-2: In the final minute, Benzema gets his hat-trick and makes it 10 from 16 yards
Social media reaction
The view from the Bernabeu
Radio Marca's Juan Castro told BBC World Service: "At 11 v 11, Rayo were 2-1 up. Right now Rafa Benitez is not wanted by the Bernabeu. Even after the match people are not happy.
"The sensation of the game and the style, the relationship with the players is not the best. But if they keep on winning he'll remain coach of Real Madrid.
"It's not the right moment for Jose Mourinho to take over. Who knows in the summer? The fans here are 50-50 for and against Mourinho."
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 23DaniloBooked at 72mins
- 4Ramos
- 3Pepe
- 12MarceloSubstituted forVázquezat 62'minutes
- 10RodríguezSubstituted forKovacicat 65'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 19Modric
- 11BaleSubstituted forArbeloaat 74'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 13Casilla
- 14Casemiro
- 16Kovacic
- 17Arbeloa
- 18Vázquez
- 22Isco
Rayo Vallecano
- 25Rodríguez Oterino
- 2Román TrigueroBooked at 14mins
- 4Amaya
- 18Rosa Vale CastroSubstituted forMontiel Caballeroat 80'minutes
- 3Martínez GarcíaBooked at 27mins
- 8BaenaBooked at 28mins
- 10TrashorrasBooked at 15mins
- 19BangouraSubstituted forDias Correiaat 63'minutes
- 21Sánchez Ruiz
- 14HernándezSubstituted forMarín Ruizat 21'minutes
- 24Guerra Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 5Dorado Ramírez
- 9Contreiras Gonçalves
- 11Embarba
- 13Martín Corral
- 17Marín Ruiz
- 23Dias Correia
- 26Montiel Caballero
- Referee:
- Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 61,564
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home30
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 10, Rayo Vallecano 2.
Foul by Joni Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 10, Rayo Vallecano 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Amaya.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pepe.
Foul by Bebé (Rayo Vallecano).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Quini.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bebé (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danilo (Real Madrid).
Roberto Trashorras (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Joni Montiel replaces Zé Castro because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 9, Rayo Vallecano 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a through ball following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yoel.
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Arbeloa.
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Arbeloa replaces Gareth Bale.
Booking
Danilo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bebé (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danilo (Real Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 8, Rayo Vallecano 2. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Nacho.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Amaya.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces James Rodríguez.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Bebé replaces Lass.