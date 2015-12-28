Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Rochdale 1.
Scunthorpe United 1-1 Rochdale
Scunthorpe scored for the first time in four home games, but could not claim all three points against Rochdale.
The visitors took the lead when Ian Henderson diverted Peter Vincenti's shot into the back of the net.
David Mirfin levelled for the Iron in the 33rd minute with a header from a Scott Laird free-kick.
Donal McDermott's deflected shot was well saved by home keeper Luke Daniels before Scunthorpe sub Darius Henderson hit the post late on.
Scunthorpe boss Mark Robins told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I've got to take a point, I think, going a goal down in dubious sort of circumstances, I think it was offside.
"Decent reverse ball but you've got to stay with the runner. We didn't stay with the runner but at the end of the day, it's taken a nick and he's in an offside position and it just hits him and goes into the net.
"Not a great start to the game. I thought it was flat and I knew it was likely to be like that. There was a real concern over the fact that they hadn't played and we've played.
"To change things would have been OK, but we didn't want to weaken it in any shape or form. We've actually played some decent stuff at times, not often enough, but decent stuff at times."
Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I'm pleased with the fighting attitude, the mental application, the physical application.
"It was only going to be a difficult game - the opposition are a good side.
"I was really pleased with the way that we, not just played, but dealt with the whole situation.
"The weather conditions at this time of the year are often adverse, and it was a little bit like that today with the wind, but I thought we managed the game quite well."
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Daniels
- 2Wiseman
- 6Canavan
- 5Mirfin
- 3Laird
- 12BishopBooked at 82mins
- 18King
- 7WilliamsSubstituted forHendersonat 69'minutes
- 15DawsonBooked at 74minsSubstituted forvan Veenat 83'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 19Rowe
- 9Madden
Substitutes
- 4McAllister
- 10van Veen
- 11Henderson
- 13Anyon
- 20Goode
- 26Ness
- 33Clarke
Rochdale
- 44Castro Pereira
- 25Rose
- 6LancashireBooked at 48mins
- 4McNulty
- 27Cannon
- 28CampsSubstituted forBennettat 84'minutes
- 8LundBooked at 57mins
- 12McDermottBooked at 16minsSubstituted forMendez-Laingat 68'minutes
- 7Vincenti
- 9Andrew
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 1Lillis
- 3Bennett
- 5Eastham
- 10Alessandra
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 24Allen
- 39Bunney
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 3,860
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Rochdale 1.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Andrew Cannon.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Andrew Cannon.
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United).
Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Matthew Lund.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Rhys Bennett replaces Callum Camps.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kevin van Veen replaces Stephen Dawson.
Attempt saved. Michael Rose (Rochdale) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matthew Lund (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).
Darius Henderson (Scunthorpe United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Tommy Rowe (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).
Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Stephen Dawson (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stephen Dawson (Scunthorpe United).
Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Darius Henderson replaces Luke Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replaces Donal McDermott.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Luke Daniels.
Attempt saved. Donal McDermott (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United).
Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Tommy Rowe (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.