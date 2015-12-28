Scunthorpe United 1-1 Rochdale

Scunthorpe scored for the first time in four home games, but could not claim all three points against Rochdale.

The visitors took the lead when Ian Henderson diverted Peter Vincenti's shot into the back of the net.

David Mirfin levelled for the Iron in the 33rd minute with a header from a Scott Laird free-kick.

Donal McDermott's deflected shot was well saved by home keeper Luke Daniels before Scunthorpe sub Darius Henderson hit the post late on.

Scunthorpe boss Mark Robins told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I've got to take a point, I think, going a goal down in dubious sort of circumstances, I think it was offside.

"Decent reverse ball but you've got to stay with the runner. We didn't stay with the runner but at the end of the day, it's taken a nick and he's in an offside position and it just hits him and goes into the net.

"Not a great start to the game. I thought it was flat and I knew it was likely to be like that. There was a real concern over the fact that they hadn't played and we've played.

"To change things would have been OK, but we didn't want to weaken it in any shape or form. We've actually played some decent stuff at times, not often enough, but decent stuff at times."

Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm pleased with the fighting attitude, the mental application, the physical application.

"It was only going to be a difficult game - the opposition are a good side.

"I was really pleased with the way that we, not just played, but dealt with the whole situation.

"The weather conditions at this time of the year are often adverse, and it was a little bit like that today with the wind, but I thought we managed the game quite well."