League One
Scunthorpe1Rochdale1

Scunthorpe United 1-1 Rochdale

Scunthorpe scored for the first time in four home games, but could not claim all three points against Rochdale.

The visitors took the lead when Ian Henderson diverted Peter Vincenti's shot into the back of the net.

David Mirfin levelled for the Iron in the 33rd minute with a header from a Scott Laird free-kick.

Donal McDermott's deflected shot was well saved by home keeper Luke Daniels before Scunthorpe sub Darius Henderson hit the post late on.

Scunthorpe boss Mark Robins told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I've got to take a point, I think, going a goal down in dubious sort of circumstances, I think it was offside.

"Decent reverse ball but you've got to stay with the runner. We didn't stay with the runner but at the end of the day, it's taken a nick and he's in an offside position and it just hits him and goes into the net.

"Not a great start to the game. I thought it was flat and I knew it was likely to be like that. There was a real concern over the fact that they hadn't played and we've played.

"To change things would have been OK, but we didn't want to weaken it in any shape or form. We've actually played some decent stuff at times, not often enough, but decent stuff at times."

Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm pleased with the fighting attitude, the mental application, the physical application.

"It was only going to be a difficult game - the opposition are a good side.

"I was really pleased with the way that we, not just played, but dealt with the whole situation.

"The weather conditions at this time of the year are often adverse, and it was a little bit like that today with the wind, but I thought we managed the game quite well."

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 1Daniels
  • 2Wiseman
  • 6Canavan
  • 5Mirfin
  • 3Laird
  • 12BishopBooked at 82mins
  • 18King
  • 7WilliamsSubstituted forHendersonat 69'minutes
  • 15DawsonBooked at 74minsSubstituted forvan Veenat 83'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 19Rowe
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 4McAllister
  • 10van Veen
  • 11Henderson
  • 13Anyon
  • 20Goode
  • 26Ness
  • 33Clarke

Rochdale

  • 44Castro Pereira
  • 25Rose
  • 6LancashireBooked at 48mins
  • 4McNulty
  • 27Cannon
  • 28CampsSubstituted forBennettat 84'minutes
  • 8LundBooked at 57mins
  • 12McDermottBooked at 16minsSubstituted forMendez-Laingat 68'minutes
  • 7Vincenti
  • 9Andrew
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 1Lillis
  • 3Bennett
  • 5Eastham
  • 10Alessandra
  • 19Mendez-Laing
  • 24Allen
  • 39Bunney
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
3,860

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home9
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Rochdale 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Rochdale 1.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Andrew Cannon.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Andrew Cannon.

Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).

Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).

Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).

Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United).

Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Matthew Lund.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Rhys Bennett replaces Callum Camps.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kevin van Veen replaces Stephen Dawson.

Attempt saved. Michael Rose (Rochdale) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matthew Lund (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).

Darius Henderson (Scunthorpe United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt missed. Tommy Rowe (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).

Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Stephen Dawson (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stephen Dawson (Scunthorpe United).

Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Darius Henderson replaces Luke Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replaces Donal McDermott.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Luke Daniels.

Attempt saved. Donal McDermott (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United).

Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Tommy Rowe (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall23146340192148
2Burton23153531191248
3Gillingham24145546291747
4Coventry24128441241744
5Wigan23117534211340
6Peterborough24114949361337
7Southend2310763127437
8Sheff Utd2310673731636
9Millwall2310493532334
10Bradford229762423134
11Port Vale249692827133
12Bury239683335-233
13Rochdale238782927231
14Scunthorpe2494112730-331
15Doncaster248792833-531
16Swindon2484123339-628
17Shrewsbury2475123035-526
18Blackpool2374122132-1125
19Barnsley2373133240-824
20Chesterfield2473142640-1424
21Fleetwood2365123034-423
22Oldham2231182435-1120
23Crewe2355132339-1620
24Colchester2455143358-2520
League One table

