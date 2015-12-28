Match ends, Rangers 4, Hibernian 2.
Rangers 4-2 Hibernian
Rangers moved three points clear at the Championship summit with a thunderous win over nearest rivals Hibernian.
The visitors' saw their 17-match unbeaten run come to an end despite taking the lead through Jason Cummings.
Jason Holt scored twice for Rangers before the break and substitute Nicky Clark added a third in the second half.
The hosts had Andy Halliday dismissed and Dominique Malonga's goal threatened an improbable comeback but Martyn Waghorn's solo goal settled it.
Rangers find right response
Rangers had an edge to them and a menace in attack that Hibs could not deal with. There was a hunger about their performance and a strength of character in the wake of that early blow by Cummings.
When Liam Henderson's blocked shot fell at the feet of Cummings, the striker showed what a cool customer he is by calmly scooping the ball over the advancing Wes Foderingham.
In that moment fans wondered what Rangers would find - and the answer was emphatic. They pushed Hibs back and trapped them in their own half. When it came, the equaliser was both clinical and deserved.
Fraser Fyvie lost possession and Rangers reacted in a blue blur - Martyn Waghorn rolling his pass into Holt's path for the midfielder to rifle home a precise finish.
Rangers continued their near monopoly of the ball and went ahead just before the break, Holt's shot deflecting off Paul Hanlon's boot and past Mark Oxley.
There was an element of luck but Hibs had allowed the situation to develop with slack concentration in picking up the dangerous Holt.
Defensive woes for Hibs
What was looking like an impressive victory threatened to become a rout when Rangers scored a third just after the hour.
Dean Shiels and Nicky Clark were not long on the pitch as substitutes when the former set up the latter to send Ibrox into raptures.
Again the Hibs defence went missing but Shiels' ball to Clark was a delight and Clark flicked his volley low past Oxley.
The blot on the Ibrox landscape was a red card for Halliday, who had been a key player for them all afternoon. He reacted badly to the aggressive Fraser Fyvie and walked as a consequence.
His loss impacted on Rangers near the end when substitute Malonga poked home inside the six-yard box after desperate indecision from Foderingham and his defenders.
But the excellent Waghorn slalomed his way into the Hibs penalty to score his 21st goal of the season at the end - the last act of a pulsating occasion in front of almost 50,000 supporters.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 25Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 4KiernanBooked at 90mins
- 27Wilson
- 5Wallace
- 23Holt
- 16HallidayBooked at 70mins
- 7LawSubstituted forClarkat 62'minutes
- 33Waghorn
- 9MillerSubstituted forShielsat 62'minutes
- 19McKaySubstituted forBallat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Ball
- 8Zelalem
- 10Oduwa
- 14Clark
- 22Shiels
- 32Kelly
- 45Thompson
Hibernian
- 1Oxley
- 2GraySubstituted forFontaineat 45'minutes
- 24McGregor
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 10McGeouch
- 8FyvieBooked at 73mins
- 18McGinnSubstituted forBoyleat 71'minutes
- 3HendersonBooked at 55mins
- 19KeatingsSubstituted forMalongaat 63'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 35Cummings
Substitutes
- 5Fontaine
- 6Bartley
- 7Malonga
- 17Boyle
- 20Feruz
- 22Anier
- 31Reguero
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 49,995
