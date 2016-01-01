Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton slipped to their third straight home Championship defeat after defender Connor Goldson's own goal proved enough to give Wolves victory.
James Wilson twice went close for the hosts before Goldson diverted the ball into his own net on 32 minutes.
Bruno hit the bar before Carl Ikeme superbly saved Lewis Dunk's late header, leaving Wolves in 11th after their third straight Championship win.
After a 21-game unbeaten start, Brighton are now winless in six games.
Despite their recent poor run, the Seagulls looked the likelier scorers throughout, especially through on-loan Manchester United youngster Wilson.
After being thwarted by a desperate last-ditch challenge from Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Wilson then had a well-struck long-range volley tipped over by Ikeme.
Yet it was Wolves who went in front. In only his second start for the Seagulls following his summer move from Shrewsbury Town, and against his home town club, Wolverhampton-born Goldson stuck out his right leg to turn Jordan Graham's cross past home keeper David Stockdale.
It was a similar pattern after the break as Wilson's low right-foot shot was well held at the near post by Wolves keeper Ikeme before centre-half Dunk ballooned over.
But, with Ebanks-Landell and captain Danny Batth prominent in defence, Wolves held firm to record only their second away league win at Brighton - their first since a 1-0 victory at the Withdean Stadium in September 2004.
Selection issues at the Amex
Brighton were missing their on-loan Wolves winger Rajiv van La Parra because the Dutchman was not given permission to play against his parent club.
Icelandic midfielder Bjorn Sigurdarson came on as a second-half substitute for the visitors, his first Wolves appearance in just over two years.
Wolves opted not to use Grant Holt, who is now back at Wigan Athletic. The 34-year-old striker returned a few days before his two-month loan at Molineux was due to expire on 2 January.
Brighton boss Chris Hughton:
"We need to find a way to get goals. Defensive errors have given teams a head start in the last two games and they've gone on to protect a lead.
"At the minute things are not going our way, whereas earlier in the season it was.
"We must keep motivated, remember how well the players have done and go again. We're unbeaten away from home and are pleased we have a gap until our next two league games which are both away."
Wolves head coach Kenny Jackett told BBC WM 95.6:
"We've had some physically stronger players come into the team, which does reflect the division and we've been working more off the ball than on it.
"The lads played with a lot character. This was necessary to negate a very good Brighton side, who deserve to be where they are. We did well to cope with them.
"The top five all deserve to be up there. They are there for a reason. Ipswich are coming through very strongly but the top five will take some shifting."
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2BrunoBooked at 37mins
- 17Goldson
- 5Dunk
- 14Calderon
- 8CroftsSubstituted forHemedat 74'minutes
- 7Kayal
- 6Stephens
- 15Murphy
- 21Wilson
- 25ZamoraSubstituted forManuat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 10Hemed
- 18Forster-Caskey
- 19Manu
- 22Holla
- 24Ince
- 28Chicksen
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 18IorfaBooked at 50mins
- 6Batth
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 2Doherty
- 11McDonald
- 16Coady
- 7HenrySubstituted forSigurdarsonat 67'minutes
- 4Edwards
- 24GrahamSubstituted forByrneat 87'minutes
- 10AfobeSubstituted forLe Fondreat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Golbourne
- 12Wallace
- 13McCarey
- 19Price
- 22Sigurdarson
- 25Byrne
- 29Le Fondre
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 26,321
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
Attempt missed. James Wilson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tomer Hemed following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Dunk.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Carl Ikeme.
Attempt saved. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Goldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adam Le Fondre replaces Benik Afobe.
Foul by Íñigo Calderón (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conor Coady tries a through ball, but Björn Sigurdarson is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.
Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nathan Byrne replaces Jordan Graham.
Delay in match Jordan Graham (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
Attempt saved. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Wilson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomer Hemed.
Elvis Manu (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by David Stockdale.
Attempt saved. Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin McDonald.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Graham (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. James Wilson (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomer Hemed replaces Andrew Crofts.
Attempt saved. James Wilson (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Crofts.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Jordan Graham (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jamie Murphy tries a through ball, but Elvis Manu is caught offside.
Hand ball by Jordan Graham (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.