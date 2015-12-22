Eddie Wolecki Black: Airdrieonians appoint former Glasgow City coach

Wolecki Black had a successful spell as Glasgow City head coach

Airdrieonians have appointed Eddie Wolecki Black as their new head coach.

The former Glasgow City manager replaces Gary Bollan, who left the Scottish League One club earlier this week to become the new boss of Forfar Athletic.

Wolecki Black, 50, has been at Airdrie since September as director of coaching.

The former Montrose player guided City to four successive Scottish Women's Premier League titles.

He also helped Glasgow reach the Uefa Women's Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 2014.

In the summer he moved to Edusport Academy, a Scotland-based football academy for young French players.

Senior Airdrie player Kevin McBride will take on a coaching role in addition to his playing duties. Donald Jennow will also assist Wolecki Black.

Bollan left Airdrie after just over two years in charge

The Diamonds are currently fifth in Scottish League One.

"I've barely had time to think about it because it happened so quickly," said Wolecki Black.

"I'm thrilled and really looking forward to getting on the park and training the players.

"It's going to be exciting. Everyone knows I like my teams to be pretty attack-minded so I'm looking forward to that but it doesn't hide the fact I know I've got to work defensively as well."

Club chairman Tom Wotherspoon took the decision to appoint Eddie as a full-time director of coaching for a League One club and sees his promotion as a natural progression.

Wotherspoon told the club website: "When I sat down to think who we should appoint I didn't go beyond the first name I wrote down. Eddie Wolecki Black.

"The reason is that over time it has become clear to me that Eddie and I have very similar views on how a football game should be approached."