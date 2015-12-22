Video technology in football to be discussed at IFAB meeting

Newcastle United won their appeal against Fabricio Coloccini's red card earlier this season

The use of video technology in football is to be discussed at an International Football Association Board meeting.

The IFAB, which consists of the four British associations and four from Fifa, is the sport's independent body responsible for debating, defining and amending laws.

Video assistance is not currently permitted in football but has been debated before.

A trial by the Dutch FA (KNVB) has been on hold since February.

Earlier this year, the KNVB said its findings suggested an average of two or three crucial incidents per game are suitable for video referral, with final decisions typically possible in a time frame of five to 20 seconds.

The KNVB went on to say it would only be used for decisions involving penalties, fouls before goals and red cards.

English FA chairman Greg Dyke had been keen to push forward the trials but other delegates referred the idea back for further discussion.

Also up for debate at the next IFAB meeting in March will be the use of sin-bins, similar to those already used in rugby union, and the introduction of a fourth substitute in extra time or temporary substitutions for injuries that require treatment.