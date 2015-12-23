Rangers: Mark Warburton stays cool over Hibernian's form

Warburton's side have dropped points in recent games

Rangers will not change their January signing targets in light of Hibernian's Championship title challenge, according to Mark Warburton.

The Rangers boss also played down the importance to the title race of Monday's visit to Ibrox by the Edinburgh side.

Asked if he would change his signing policy, Warburton said: "The work's been going on now for weeks.

"Touch wood, we can secure our targets. If we do, we'll be very happy."

Hibs manager Alan Stubbs, whose side are level on points with the Glasgow side at the top of the table, has promised to strengthen his squad during the upcoming transfer window.

But Warburton insisted that any moves at Easter Road would not affect his own squad building.

"If a player becomes available who can add quality, we will move and we have received great backing from the board to do that," he said.

"Nothing will be won or lost longer-term from the game on Monday - it is the next three points.

"It will, no doubt, be a sell out at Ibrox and we are looking forward to the challenge."

Rangers lost to Falkirk on Saturday as Hibs defeated Queen of the South and Stubbs says the Ibrox club have been forced to take the Edinburgh side's challenge more seriously.

Rangers lost their last meeting with Hibernian 2-1 in November

However, Warburton insisted there was no extra pressure on himself and his players.

"We analyse our games win, lose or draw," he said. "All I want to do is talk about my own team.

"My focus is Rangers and that hasn't changed since the first game of the season and won't change until the last game of the season."

When pressed, Warburton refused to respond to Stubbs' remarks.

"I'm not going to talk about the opposing team," he said.

"All credit to any team that can put a run together, but any comment other than that will be about Rangers.

"How they see Rangers is their prerogative. It's a democratic world and they can say what they say.

"I know here how we are, where we are and what we're hopefully going to achieve."

Warburton is "not overly concerned" after a run of only two wins in six league games.

"We study those games and we know what we need to do to get the points," he added.

"It is a certain type of player that can put the jersey on handle the pressure and we have a dressing-room of players who are more than capable of doing that."