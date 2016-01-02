Chesterfield 7-1 Shrewsbury Town

Chesterfield had only managed 26 goals in 24 league games before scoring seven against Shrewsbury

Chesterfield crushed fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town to record their first league victory since late October.

Jay O'Shea's fine volley put the hosts ahead, and his penalty and Lee Novak's 18-yard shot made it 3-0 by the break.

Zak Whitbread's shot gave Shrewsbury hope, but Rai Simons struck from 18 yards and a Novak penalty, which saw Junior Brown sent off, made it 5-1.

Another Simons shot made it six before Novak's long-range effort sealed his treble to complete the scoring.

The Spireites' victory was their first in 11 games in all competitions and sees them climb to 18th place in League One, a point above Shrewsbury who drop to 20th.

It was Shrewsbury's heaviest defeat since losing by the same 7-1 scoreline to Southend in April 1964.

Shrewsbury boss Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"I don't think anyone could have seen that coming. Everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong. I am sorry for the fans who have made the trip here. You just can't explain some of the goals we have conceded.

"The scoreline is what it is. We looked too wide open on the counter attack and we weren't organised at the back. We have to be better organised.

"You can't fix it at the end of the game. We are massively disappointed and shocked in the dressing room. I've had lower moments in football - it's only one moment - but it is a pride batterer."