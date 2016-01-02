League One
Chesterfield7Shrewsbury1

Chesterfield 7-1 Shrewsbury Town

Chesterfield players celebrate another goal against Shrewsbury
Chesterfield had only managed 26 goals in 24 league games before scoring seven against Shrewsbury

Chesterfield crushed fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town to record their first league victory since late October.

Jay O'Shea's fine volley put the hosts ahead, and his penalty and Lee Novak's 18-yard shot made it 3-0 by the break.

Zak Whitbread's shot gave Shrewsbury hope, but Rai Simons struck from 18 yards and a Novak penalty, which saw Junior Brown sent off, made it 5-1.

Another Simons shot made it six before Novak's long-range effort sealed his treble to complete the scoring.

The Spireites' victory was their first in 11 games in all competitions and sees them climb to 18th place in League One, a point above Shrewsbury who drop to 20th.

It was Shrewsbury's heaviest defeat since losing by the same 7-1 scoreline to Southend in April 1964.

Shrewsbury boss Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"I don't think anyone could have seen that coming. Everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong. I am sorry for the fans who have made the trip here. You just can't explain some of the goals we have conceded.

"The scoreline is what it is. We looked too wide open on the counter attack and we weren't organised at the back. We have to be better organised.

"You can't fix it at the end of the game. We are massively disappointed and shocked in the dressing room. I've had lower moments in football - it's only one moment - but it is a pride batterer."

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 1Lee
  • 12O'NeilBooked at 71mins
  • 16Raglan
  • 4Hird
  • 19Donohue
  • 10O'SheaSubstituted forSimonsat 72'minutes
  • 2HerdBooked at 59mins
  • 5MorsyBooked at 70mins
  • 28AriyibiSubstituted forGardnerat 84'minutes
  • 9Ebanks-BlakeSubstituted forHarrisonat 82'minutes
  • 11Novak

Substitutes

  • 7Gardner
  • 18Harrison
  • 20Chapman
  • 21Onovwigun
  • 22Simons
  • 26Dieseruvwe
  • 27Maguire

Shrewsbury

  • 21Halstead
  • 5Grandison
  • 13GerrardSubstituted forSmithat 30'minutes
  • 4Whitbread
  • 12BrownBooked at 80mins
  • 17OgogoSubstituted forLawrenceat 30'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 10Whalley
  • 29Cole
  • 6BlackBooked at 20mins
  • 16VernonSubstituted forKnight-Percivalat 82'minutes
  • 9Collins

Substitutes

  • 7Lawrence
  • 20Knight-Percival
  • 22Clark
  • 23Barnett
  • 25Burton
  • 26Akpa-Akpro
  • 31Smith
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
6,233

Match Stats

Home TeamChesterfieldAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home11
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Chesterfield 7, Shrewsbury Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chesterfield 7, Shrewsbury Town 1.

Liam O'Neil (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dominic Smith (Shrewsbury Town).

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Mark Halstead.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 7, Shrewsbury Town 1. Lee Novak (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Morsy.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 6, Shrewsbury Town 1. Rai Simons (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Novak.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Mark Halstead.

Attempt saved. Lee Novak (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Dan Gardner replaces Gboly Ariyibi.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Nathaniel Knight-Percival replaces Scott Vernon.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Byron Harrison replaces Sylvan Ebanks-Blake.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 5, Shrewsbury Town 1. Lee Novak (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town) for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Chesterfield. Gboly Ariyibi draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town).

Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 4, Shrewsbury Town 1. Rai Simons (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Rai Simons replaces Jay O'Shea.

Booking

Liam Lawrence (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gboly Ariyibi (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Lawrence (Shrewsbury Town).

Booking

Liam O'Neil (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam O'Neil (Chesterfield).

Booking

Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Chesterfield).

Attempt saved. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town).

Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 3, Shrewsbury Town 1. Zak Whitbread (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Liam O'Neil.

Attempt missed. Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Sam Hird.

Attempt saved. James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Chesterfield).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton24163532191351
2Gillingham25155549292050
3Walsall24146440221848
4Coventry25138446242247
5Wigan24118535221341
6Peterborough25124952381440
7Southend2410773130137
8Sheff Utd2410683934536
9Rochdale249783227534
10Millwall24104103634234
11Doncaster259793133-234
12Bradford239772426-234
13Port Vale249692827133
14Bury249693337-433
15Scunthorpe2595112831-332
16Swindon2484123339-628
17Barnsley2483133441-727
18Chesterfield2583143341-827
19Fleetwood2475123234-226
20Shrewsbury2575133142-1126
21Blackpool2474132133-1225
22Oldham2331282536-1121
23Colchester2556143459-2521
24Crewe2455142344-2120
View full League One table

