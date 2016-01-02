League One
Sheff Utd2Peterborough3

Sheffield United 2-3 Peterborough United

Conor Washington
Conor Washington scored his 14th goal of the season as Peterborough overcame Sheffield United.

Conor Washington was among the scorers as Peterborough claim victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Washington opened the scoring with his 14th goal of the season but Michael Smith then brought down Billy Sharp and he equalised from the spot.

Erhun Oztumer put Posh back in front with a stunning long-range effort, before Jack Baldwin's own-goal made it 2-2 seven minutes from time.

West Ham loanee Martin Samuelsen scored a winner for Posh a minute later.

Peterborough remain in the League One play-off places, four points above Sheffield United who sit in eighth spot.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 25Long
  • 5Brayford
  • 34Edgar
  • 15Collins
  • 19McEveleyBooked at 51minsSubstituted forAdamsat 72'minutes
  • 8Coutts
  • 6Basham
  • 35HammondBooked at 67mins
  • 17Woolford
  • 18SammonSubstituted forBaxterat 56'minutes
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Howard
  • 7Flynn
  • 11Baxter
  • 20Campbell-Ryce
  • 22Reed
  • 29Adams
  • 30Wallace

Peterborough

  • 1Alnwick
  • 2Smith
  • 12Almeida SantosBooked at 38mins
  • 6Baldwin
  • 18FoxBooked at 41minsSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
  • 33ForresterSubstituted forAddisonat 90'minutes
  • 16Beautyman
  • 10Oztumer
  • 7Taylor
  • 11MaddisonSubstituted forSamuelsenat 78'minutes
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 24Angol
  • 26Henry
  • 28Coulibaly
  • 35Addison
  • 36Samuelsen
  • 37Nicholson
  • 38Wilson
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
22,302

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home13
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Peterborough United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Peterborough United 3.

Michael Smith (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dean Hammond (Sheffield United).

Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Dean Hammond (Sheffield United).

Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. John Brayford (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Neill Collins (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.

Attempt blocked. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Miles Addison replaces Chris Forrester because of an injury.

Delay in match Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) because of an injury.

Harry Beautyman (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 2, Peterborough United 3. Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Own Goal by Jack Baldwin, Peterborough United. Sheffield United 2, Peterborough United 2.

Attempt saved. Erhun Oztumer (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Martyn Woolford (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United).

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by George Long.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Martin Samuelsen replaces Marcus Maddison.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Lawrie Wilson.

Attempt blocked. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Che Adams replaces Jay McEveley.

Booking

Dean Hammond (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dean Hammond (Sheffield United).

Erhun Oztumer (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.

Foul by David Edgar (Sheffield United).

Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.

Attempt blocked. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

John Brayford (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Taylor (Peterborough United).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton24163532191351
2Gillingham25155549292050
3Walsall24146440221848
4Coventry25138446242247
5Wigan24118535221341
6Peterborough25124952381440
7Southend2410773130137
8Sheff Utd2410683934536
9Rochdale249783227534
10Millwall24104103634234
11Doncaster259793133-234
12Bradford239772426-234
13Port Vale249692827133
14Bury249693337-433
15Scunthorpe2595112831-332
16Swindon2484123339-628
17Barnsley2483133441-727
18Chesterfield2583143341-827
19Fleetwood2475123234-226
20Shrewsbury2575133142-1126
21Blackpool2474132133-1225
22Oldham2331282536-1121
23Colchester2556143459-2521
24Crewe2455142344-2120
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story