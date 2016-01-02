Scottish Premiership: Celtic 1-0 Partick Thistle

Leigh Griffiths returned from injury to give Celtic their first win at home in five games, despite being reduced to 10 men against Partick Thistle.

The champions were lacklustre until the sending-off of Nir Bitton sparked them into life.

Thistle goalkeeper Tomas Cerny stood firm in the face of a late flurry of strikes but was beaten at the end.

The result was a little harsh on Thistle, who had looked on course for a seventh match unbeaten.

It also disguises deficiencies in the Ronny Deila's Celtic, who struggled to break their opponents down.

If the healthy crowd had expected to see in the New Year in style, they were disappointed by a display lacking in flair and imagination, particularly in the first half.

Celtic manager Deila had spoken before the match of the need to press high up the pitch and play with intensity.

But there was little evidence of that until Bitton was dismissed after picking up a second caution for jumping into Gary Miller.

Partick Thistle's Tomas Cerny had denied Celtic until Leigh Griffiths' late strike

Perhaps it was a sense of injustice that spurred Celtic on, but they began to pour forward as substitutes Griffiths and James Forrest peppered Cerny's goal with shots, only for the goalkeeper to fend them off.

However, he could do little as Kris Commons' late effort was deflected into the path of Griffiths and the striker slotted past the Czech to win it for Celtic.

Thistle had gone close just before that as Dan Seaborne's header was cleared off the line by Kieran Tierney.

The late excitement helped erase the memory of a poor first hour.

Aside from a Callum McGregor shot that flashed wide, Celtic's only serious attempt at threatening Cerny's goal was a fierce Tom Rogic strike that was blocked by Liam Lindsay.

Celtic claimed vociferously for handball, but referee Stephen Finnie saw nothing amiss.

As well-organised as Thistle were, they were equally toothless and, although Kris Doolan was denied in the second half by Craig Gordon, the real heartbreak was caused by Griffiths.