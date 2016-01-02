Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Rangers 6.
Dumbarton 0-6 Rangers
Kenny Miller scored a hat-trick as Rangers maintained their three-point advantage at the top of the Scottish Championship by routing Dumbarton.
Miller netted in the first half and added two more after the break for his first treble in five years.
Martyn Waghorn's strike followed for the visitors before Andy Halliday's free-kick deflected into the net for Rangers' fifth.
James Tavernier rounded off the win with a long-range strike.
Rangers arrived at Dumbarton with a swagger after re-establishing themselves as the promotion frontrunners with last week's win over title rivals Hibernian.
But they struggled initially to adapt to the more sedate surroundings at the Sons' tiny one-stand home.
Dumbarton should have made the most of their guests' indifferent start when goalkeeper Wes Foderingham flapped at Scott Taggart's free-kick and Donald McCallum made a mess of his header.
However, three minutes before half time, Halliday clipped the ball over the top of the home defence for Miller just as he sped past his sleeping marker Taggart.
The former Scotland striker stumbled as he went past goalkeeper Mark Brown but was still able to scramble the ball home.
Rangers were given another let-off when Foderingham was again caught out coming for a Mark Docherty cross but Jon Routledge failed to make the most of his header.
As the visitors eventually clicked into gear, Tavernier slammed a header against the crossbar and Miller somehow failed to put away the rebound.
The 36-year-old came good, though, as he planted a fine header from Tavernier's cross past Brown, then completed his hat-trick by collecting a pass from the right-back before turning to slot his 10th of the season into the net.
Waghorn fired home after yet another Tavernier assist and Halliday's free-kick left Brown with no chance when it took a wild deflection off the defensive wall.
There was nothing fortuitous about Tavernier's strike three minutes from the end as his 25-yarder flew high into the net.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Brown
- 2TaggartSubstituted forBrownat 72'minutes
- 14BarrSubstituted forBuchananat 54'minutes
- 22Wright
- 3Docherty
- 8Gallagher
- 17Routledge
- 18Lindsay
- 7Cawley
- 15McCallumSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 61'minutes
- 9Fleming
Substitutes
- 5Buchanan
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 12Craig
- 16Waters
- 19Ewings
- 21Brown
- 26Cunningham
Rangers
- 25Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 4Kiernan
- 27Wilson
- 5Wallace
- 7LawSubstituted forZelalemat 72'minutes
- 23HoltSubstituted forShielsat 69'minutes
- 16Halliday
- 33WaghornBooked at 68mins
- 9MillerSubstituted forClarkat 68'minutes
- 19McKay
Substitutes
- 8Zelalem
- 10Oduwa
- 14Clark
- 20Aird
- 22Shiels
- 32Kelly
- 45Thompson
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 1,894
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away13
- Corners
- Home0
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Rangers 6.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Gedion Zelalem (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Routledge (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Barrie McKay (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Rangers 6. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gedion Zelalem.
Foul by Andy Halliday (Rangers).
Scott Brown (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Andy Halliday (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Brown.
Foul by Nicky Clark (Rangers).
Grant Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Andy Halliday (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frazer Wright (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Rangers 5. Andy Halliday (Rangers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Nicky Clark (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton).
Foul by Rob Kiernan (Rangers).
Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Gedion Zelalem replaces Nicky Law.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Scott Brown replaces Scott Taggart.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Rangers 4. Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Attempt missed. Nicky Law (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Dean Shiels replaces Jason Holt.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Nicky Clark replaces Kenny Miller.
Booking
Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Foul by Barrie McKay (Rangers).
Mark Docherty (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Rangers 3. Kenny Miller (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Garry Fleming.
Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Donald McCallum.
Barrie McKay (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Rangers 2. Kenny Miller (Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Kenny Miller (Rangers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.