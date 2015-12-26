Irish Premiership: Glenavon 1-0 Portadown

Media playback is not supported on this device Glenavon 1-0 Portadown

A stoppage-time header by Rhys Marshall gave Glenavon victory in the Mid-Ulster derby against Portadown on Saturday.

Marshall headed in from Gary Hamilton's free-kick to spark wild celebrations among the Mourneview Park fans.

Portadown midfielder Michael Gault was sent-off midway through the second half after picking up two yellow cards in four minutes.

Ports substitute Tim Mouncey was also shown a red card for protesting from the bench.

Both clubs could face punishment from the Irish FA following crowd trouble after the goal.

It was reported that flares and missiles were thrown from both sides at the Crescent End of Mourneview Park.

What they said

Glenavon assistant manager Paul Millar: "Overall we deserved to win. The first half was even but we dominated the second.

"I don't think the sending-off changed the game because we were on top, but it was definitely a sending-off.

"I thought the goal was never going to come but, when it did, what a time to score.

"It was a great header from Rhys Marshall, a young lad who had come up through the ranks at the club."

Portadown assistant manager Kieran Harding: "We cannot complain about Gault's red card, but we think the referee got the big decisions wrong.

"We should have had a penalty in the first half and for the goal we felt it was a foul on our keeper."