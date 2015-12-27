Gary Mills: Wrexham need to 'put things right' says manager

Gary Mills played for Nottingham Forest, Notts County and Leicester City

Manager Gary Mills has challenged his Wrexham players to make amends after their home defeat to Southport.

Mills described the 1-0 defeat in the National League on Boxing Day as "the poorest we've been all season."

Wrexham are away to FC Halifax Town on Monday, 28 December and Mills wants a response from his side.

"It's happened now and we've got to put it right on Monday," former Nottingham Forest and Leicester City midfielder Mills said.

"I've got to pick the right team and go and show what it means to bounce back from what was a poor performance.

"It's not the way you want to start the Christmas period."

Wrexham remain eighth in the table despite losing to Southport while struggling Halifax, who won 1-0 at Lincoln City, are 22nd.