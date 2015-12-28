Patrick Bamford ends 'terrible' Crystal Palace loan

Patrick Bamford has previously had time on loan at MK Dons, Derby and Middlesbrough

Striker Patrick Bamford says he has ended his season-long loan at Crystal Palace early to return to Chelsea.

Bamford, 22, made the decision public after Monday's 0-0 draw at home to Swansea - apparently before he had told manager Alan Pardew.

"That was my last game for Palace," he said. "If I were being honest, it has been terrible. No one wants to sit on the bench and not play.

"It was my decision. The gaffer hasn't actually spoken to me."

The England Under-21 international has not made a Premier League start since arriving from Chelsea.

He has made five league appearances as a substitute, with his only two starts for the club coming in the League Cup.

Bamford missed a good chance for Palace after coming on as a substitute against Swansea, hitting a shot straight at goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from 12 yards.