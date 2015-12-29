Rotherham United recall Richard Wood from Chesterfield loan

Richard Wood has made 14 appearances during his loan spells at Fleetwood and Chesterfield this season

Rotherham United have recalled defender Richard Wood from his loan spell at League One side Chesterfield.

The 30-year-old centre-back made seven appearances after joining the Spireites on 26 October on a three-month deal.

"Harry Toffolo has a virus but we wanted to bring Richard back anyway," said Millers manager Neil Redfearn.

"Richard has been out and got some games and it will be good for me now to have a look at him. He gives us good competition and cover."

Wood, who moved to the New York Stadium in the summer of 2014, had a loan spell at Fleetwood earlier this season.