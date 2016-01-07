Match ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Gillingham 2.
Wigan Athletic 3-2 Gillingham
Wigan captain Craig Morgan's 96th-minute header denied Gillingham top spot in League One as the Latics came from 2-0 down to clinch a thrilling win.
Dominic Samuel and Rory Donnelly put the visitors in charge, but Wigan were back on level terms within 14 minutes through Will Grigg and Max Power.
Morgan sealed victory when he headed in following a corner.
Wigan are now six points behind the second-placed Gills.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 32Jääskeläinen
- 2JamesSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 55'minutes
- 28Pearce
- 20Morgan
- 25Barnett
- 5Daniels
- 3KellettSubstituted forMcCannat 56'minutes
- 6PowerBooked at 90mins
- 4Perkins
- 17JacobsBooked at 60minsSubstituted forDaviesat 90+1'minutes
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 7McCann
- 8Cowie
- 10Davies
- 13Nicholls
- 26Love
- 29Vuckic
- 30Hiwula-Mayifuila
Gillingham
- 1Nelson
- 3Garmston
- 5Ehmer
- 4Egan
- 2Jackson
- 15MorrisSubstituted forLoftat 46'minutes
- 44WrightSubstituted forMcGlashanat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23Dack
- 8HessenthalerSubstituted forOsadebeat 76'minutes
- 14Samuel
- 17Donnelly
Substitutes
- 7Loft
- 9Williamson
- 11McGlashan
- 12Morris
- 16Osadebe
- 19Norris
- 35List
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 7,923
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Gillingham 2.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Gillingham 2. Craig Morgan (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Max Power following a corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Bradley Garmston.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Bradley Garmston.
Booking
Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Perkins (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Craig Davies replaces Michael Jacobs.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Leon Barnett.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Jermaine McGlashan replaces Josh Wright.
Attempt saved. John Egan (Gillingham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Emmanuel Osadebe replaces Jake Hessenthaler.
Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Chris McCann (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham).
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Gillingham 2. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Grigg.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Gillingham 2. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Jacobs.
Booking
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).
Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Max Ehmer.
Attempt missed. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Chris McCann replaces Andy Kellett.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Reece James.
Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 0, Gillingham 2. Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Doug Loft.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Leon Barnett.
Attempt missed. Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Leon Barnett.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Doug Loft replaces Aaron Morris.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 0, Gillingham 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Gillingham 1.
Attempt missed. Craig Morgan (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by John Egan.
Attempt missed. Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jason Pearce.