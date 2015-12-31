Yeovil Town: Darren Way appointed as Glovers manager

Darren Way's Yeovil Town career was ended by a bad car accident in December 2008

Yeovil Town, the Football League's bottom club, have confirmed the appointment of Darren Way following six games in charge as interim boss.

The 36-year-old Plymouth-born ex-Yeovil midfielder took over in a caretaker capacity following previous boss Paul Sturrock's departure on 1 December.

Since then, Yeovil have drawn three of their four League Two matches.

They also beat Stevenage to reach the third round of the FA Cup, in which they have been drawn at Carlisle.

The whole Way Way was forced to retire as a player after a car accident in December 2008. He first joined the Glovers from Norwich in August 2000, going on to hit 29 goals in 230 league appearances, either side of two seasons at Swansea. He was part of the Yeovil team that reached the Football League in 2003.

Way, who will have long-serving Terry Skiverton as his assistant manager, remained coy about the length of any contract.

"Everyone's asking that question and that's including myself, with regard to contract lengths and negotiations," he told BBC Somerset.

"But all I'm focusing on is making sure that we win football matches and I think everything else will fall into place.

"I am honoured and privileged to become manager of Yeovil Town. I am ready to take this club into battle and secure our Football League status.

"I have shown the same passion and commitment as a manager that I did when I played. feel the players have given everything for me since I have taken charge and the supporters have shown a lot of love and respect."

Yeovil currently stand just two points adrift of safety, ahead of Saturday's home game against fellow strugglers York City.