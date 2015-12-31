Manager ins and outs - January 2016

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Football League and National League.
All of the managerial movements for January will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league-by-league.
|Date
|Outs
|Ins
|6 January
|Luton - Nathan Jones
|10 January
|Notts County - Jamie Fullarton
|12 January
|Oldham - David Dunn
|13 January
|Newport - John Sheridan
|Oldham - John Sheridan
|14 January
|Bristol City - Steve Cotterill
|Charlton - Jose Riga
|18 January
|Leyton Orient - Ian Hendon
|Scunthorpe - Mark Robins
|Swansea - Francesco Guidolin
|21 January
|Leyton Orient - Kevin Nolan
|Swindon - Luke Williams
|25 January
|Welling - Loui Fazakerley
|Premier League
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Arsenal
|Arsene Wenger
|30 Sep 1996
|Bruce Rioch
|Aston Villa
|Remi Garde
|2 Nov 2015
|Tim Sherwood
|Bournemouth
|Eddie Howe
|12 Oct 2012
|Paul Groves
|Chelsea
|Guus Hiddink
|19 Dec 2015
|Jose Mourinho
|Crystal Palace
|Alan Pardew
|3 Jan 2015
|Neil Warnock
|Everton
|Roberto Martinez
|5 Jun 2013
|David Moyes
|Leicester City
|Claudio Ranieri
|13 Jul 2015
|Nigel Pearson
|Liverpool
|Jurgen Klopp
|8 Oct 2015
|Brendan Rodgers
|Manchester City
|Manuel Pellegrini
|14 Jun 2013
|Roberto Mancini
|Manchester United
|Louis van Gaal
|19 May 2014
|David Moyes
|Newcastle United
|Steve McClaren
|10 Jun 2015
|John Carver
|Norwich City
|Alex Neil
|9 Jan 2015
|Neil Adams
|Southampton
|Ronald Koeman
|16 Jun 2014
|Mauricio Pochettino
|Stoke City
|Mark Hughes
|30 May 2013
|Tony Pulis
|Sunderland
|Sam Allardyce
|9 Oct 2015
|Dick Advocaat
|Swansea City
|Francesco Guidolin
|18 Jan 2016
|Garry Monk
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Mauricio Pochettino
|27 May 2014
|Tim Sherwood
|Watford
|Quique Sanchez Flores
|5 Jun 2015
|Slavisa Jokanovic
|West Bromwich Albion
|Tony Pulis
|1 Jan 2015
|Alan Irvine
|West Ham United
|Slaven Bilic
|9 Jun 2015
|Sam Allardyce
|Scottish Premiership
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Aberdeen
|Derek McInnes
|6 Apr 2013
|Craig Brown
|Celtic
|Ronny Deila
|6 Jun 2014
|Neil Lennon
|Dundee
|Paul Hartley
|5 Feb 2014
|John Brown
|Dundee United
|Mixu Paatelainen
|14 Oct 2015
|Jackie McNamara
|Hamilton
|Martin Canning
|23 Jan 2015
|Alex Neil
|Heart of Midlothian
|Robbie Neilson
|12 May 2014
|Gary Locke
|Inverness
|John Hughes
|4 Dec 2013
|Terry Butcher
|Kilmarnock
|Gary Locke
|3 Apr 2015
|Allan Johnston
|Motherwell
|Mark McGhee
|13 Oct 2015
|Ian Baraclough
|Partick Thistle
|Alan Archibald
|22 Mar 2013
|Jackie McNamara
|Ross County
|Jim McIntyre
|28 Aug 2014
|Derek Adams
|St Johnstone
|Tommy Wright
|10 Jun 2013
|Steve Lomas
|Championship
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Birmingham City
|Gary Rowett
|27 Oct 2014
|Lee Clark
|Blackburn Rovers
|Paul Lambert
|15 Nov 2015
|Gary Bowyer
|Bolton Wanderers
|Neil Lennon
|12 Oct 2014
|Dougie Freedman
|Brentford
|Dean Smith
|30 Nov 2015
|Marinus Dijkhuizen
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Chris Hughton
|31 Dec 2014
|Sami Hyypia
|Bristol City
|TBC
|Steve Cotterill
|Burnley
|Sean Dyche
|30 Oct 2012
|Eddie Howe
|Cardiff City
|Russell Slade
|6 Oct 2014
|Ole Gunnar Solksjaer
|Charlton Athletic
|Jose Riga
|14 Jan 2016
|Guy Luzon
|Derby County
|Paul Clement
|1 Jun 2015
|Steve McClaren
|Fulham
|Slavisa Jokanovic
|27 Dec 2015
|Kit Symons
|Hull City
|Steve Bruce
|8 Jun 2012
|Nick Barmby
|Huddersfield Town
|David Wagner
|5 Nov 2015
|Chris Powell
|Ipswich Town
|Mick McCarthy
|1 Nov 2012
|Paul Jewell
|Leeds United
|Steve Evans
|19 Oct 2015
|Uwe Rosler
|Milton Keynes Dons
|Karl Robinson
|10 May 2010
|Paul Ince
|Middlesbrough
|Aitor Karanka
|13 Nov 2013
|Tony Mowbray
|Nottingham Forest
|Dougie Freedman
|1 Feb 2015
|Stuart Pearce
|Preston North End
|Simon Grayson
|18 Feb 2013
|Graham Westley
|Queens Park Rangers
|Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|4 Dec 2015
|Chris Ramsey
|Reading
|Brian McDermott
|17 Dec 2015
|Steve Clarke
|Rotherham United
|Neil Redfearn
|9 Oct 2015
|Steve Evans
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Carlos Carvalhal
|30 Jun 2015
|Stuart Gray
|Wolves
|Kenny Jackett
|1 Jun 2013
|Dean Saunders
|League One
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Barnsley
|Lee Johnson
|25 Feb 2015
|Danny Wilson
|Blackpool
|Neil McDonald
|2 Jun 2015
|Lee Clark
|Bradford City
|Phil Parkinson
|29 Aug 2011
|Peter Jackson
|Burton Albion
|Nigel Clough
|7 Dec 2015
|Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|Bury
|David Flitcroft
|9 Dec 2013
|Kevin Blackwell
|Chesterfield
|Danny Wilson
|24 Dec 2015
|Dean Saunders
|Colchester United
|Kevin Keen
|21 Dec 2015
|Tony Humes
|Coventry City
|Tony Mowbray
|3 Mar 2015
|Steven Pressley
|Crewe Alexandra
|Steve Davis
|14 Nov 2011
|Dario Gradi
|Doncaster Rovers
|Darren Ferguson
|16 Oct 2015
|Paul Dickov
|Fleetwood Town
|Steven Pressley
|6 Oct 2015
|Graham Alexander
|Gillingham
|Justin Edinburgh
|7 Feb 2015
|Peter Taylor
|Millwall
|Neil Harris
|29 Apr 2015
|Ian Holloway
|Oldham Athletic
|John Sheridan
|13 Jan 2016
|David Dunn
|Peterborough United
|Graham Westley
|21 Sep 2015
|Dave Robertson
|Port Vale
|Rob Page
|29 Oct 2014
|Micky Adams
|Rochdale
|Keith Hill
|22 Jan 2013
|John Coleman
|Scunthorpe United
|TBC
|Mark Robins
|Sheffield United
|Nigel Adkins
|2 Jun 2015
|Nigel Clough
|Shrewsbury Town
|Micky Mellon
|12 May 2014
|Mike Jackson
|Southend United
|Phil Brown
|25 Mar 2013
|Paul Sturrock
|Swindon Town
|Luke Williams
|21 Jan 2015
|Martin Ling
|Walsall
|Sean O'Driscoll
|18 Dec 2015
|Dean Smith
|Wigan Athletic
|Gary Caldwell
|7 Apr 2015
|Malky Mackay
|League Two
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Accrington Stanley
|John Coleman
|18 Sep 2014
|James Beattie
|Barnet
|Martin Allen
|19 Mar 2014
|Ulrich Landvreugd/Dick Schreuder
|Bristol Rovers
|Darrell Clarke
|28 Mar 2014
|John Ward
|Cambridge United
|Shaun Derry
|12 Nov 2015
|Richard Money
|Carlisle United
|Keith Curle
|19 Sep 2014
|Graham Kavanagh
|Crawley Town
|Mark Yates
|19 May 2015
|John Gregory
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|John Still
|31 December 2015
|Wayne Burnett
|Exeter City
|Paul Tisdale
|26 Jun 2006
|Alex Inglethorpe
|Hartlepool United
|Ronnie Moore
|16 Dec 2014
|Paul Murray
|Leyton Orient
|Kevin Nolan
|21 Jan 2016
|Ian Hendon
|Luton Town
|Nathan Jones
|6 Jan 2016
|John Still
|Mansfield Town
|Adam Murray
|5 Dec 2014
|Paul Cox
|Morecambe
|Jim Bentley
|13 May 2011
|Sammy McIlroy
|Newport County
|TBC
|John Sheridan
|Northampton Town
|Chris Wilder
|27 Jan 2014
|Aidy Boothroyd
|Notts County
|Jamie Fullarton
|10 Jan 2016
|Ricardo Moniz
|Oxford United
|Michael Appleton
|4 Jul 2014
|Gary Waddock
|Plymouth Argyle
|Derek Adams
|11 Jun 2015
|John Sheridan
|Portsmouth
|Paul Cook
|12 May 2015
|Andy Awford
|Stevenage
|Teddy Sheringham
|21 May 2015
|Graham Westley
|AFC Wimbledon
|Neal Ardley
|10 Oct 2012
|Terry Brown
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Gareth Ainsworth
|8 Nov 2012
|Gary Waddock
|Yeovil Town
|Darren Way
|31 Dec 2015
|Paul Sturrock
|York City
|Jackie McNamara
|4 Nov 2015
|Russ Wilcox
|National League
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Aldershot Town
|Barry Smith
|27 Apr 2015
|Andy Scott
|Altrincham
|Lee Sinnott
|24 May 2011
|Ken McKenna
|Barrow
|Paul Cox
|23 Nov 2015
|Darren Edmondson
|Boreham Wood
|Luke Garrard
|14 Oct 2015
|Ian Allinson
|Braintree Town
|Danny Cowley
|30 Apr 2015
|Alan Devonshire
|Bromley
|Mark Goldberg
|18 Jun 2011
|Hayden Bird
|Cheltenham Town
|Gary Johnson
|30 Mar 2015
|Russell Milton
|Chester
|Steve Burr
|18 Jan 2014
|Neil Young
|Dover Athletic
|Chris Kinnear
|19 Jan 2013
|Nicky Forster
|Eastleigh
|Chris Todd
|15 Oct 2015
|Richard Hill
|Forest Green Rovers
|Adrian Pennock
|12 Nov 2013
|Dave Hockaday
|Gateshead
|Neil Aspin
|27 Nov 2015
|Malcolm Crosby
|Guiseley
|Mark Bower
|19 Sep 2013
|Steve Kittrick
|Grimsby Town
|Paul Hurst
|6 Sep 2013
|Paul Hurst/Rob Scott
|FC Halifax Town
|Jim Harvey
|22 Dec 2015
|Darren Kelly
|Kidderminster Harriers
|Dave Hockaday
|8 Oct 2015
|Gary Whild
|Lincoln City
|Chris Moyses
|8 Dec 2014
|Gary Simpson
|Macclesfield Town
|John Askey
|4 Jun 2013
|Steve King
|Southport
|Dino Maamria
|19 Nov 2015
|Paul Carden
|Torquay United
|Kevin Nicholson
|28 Sep 2015
|Paul Cox
|Tranmere Rovers
|Gary Brabin
|5 May 2015
|Micky Adams
|Welling United
|Dean Frost
|26 Jan 2016
|Loui Fazakerley
|Woking
|Garry Hill
|20 Jan 2011
|Graham Baker
|Wrexham
|Gary Mills
|28 Apr 2015
|Kevin Wilkin