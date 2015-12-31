Manager ins and outs - January 2016

Jose Riga
Jose Riga returned to Championship club Charlton in January

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for January will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league-by-league.

DateOutsIns
6 JanuaryLuton - Nathan Jones
10 JanuaryNotts County - Jamie Fullarton
12 JanuaryOldham - David Dunn
13 JanuaryNewport - John SheridanOldham - John Sheridan
14 JanuaryBristol City - Steve CotterillCharlton - Jose Riga
18 JanuaryLeyton Orient - Ian Hendon
Scunthorpe - Mark Robins
Swansea - Francesco Guidolin
21 JanuaryLeyton Orient - Kevin Nolan
Swindon - Luke Williams
25 JanuaryWelling - Loui Fazakerley
Premier League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
ArsenalArsene Wenger30 Sep 1996Bruce Rioch
Aston VillaRemi Garde2 Nov 2015Tim Sherwood
BournemouthEddie Howe12 Oct 2012Paul Groves
ChelseaGuus Hiddink19 Dec 2015Jose Mourinho
Crystal PalaceAlan Pardew3 Jan 2015Neil Warnock
EvertonRoberto Martinez5 Jun 2013David Moyes
Leicester CityClaudio Ranieri13 Jul 2015Nigel Pearson
LiverpoolJurgen Klopp8 Oct 2015Brendan Rodgers
Manchester CityManuel Pellegrini14 Jun 2013Roberto Mancini
Manchester UnitedLouis van Gaal19 May 2014David Moyes
Newcastle UnitedSteve McClaren10 Jun 2015John Carver
Norwich CityAlex Neil9 Jan 2015Neil Adams
SouthamptonRonald Koeman16 Jun 2014Mauricio Pochettino
Stoke CityMark Hughes30 May 2013Tony Pulis
SunderlandSam Allardyce9 Oct 2015Dick Advocaat
Swansea CityFrancesco Guidolin18 Jan 2016Garry Monk
Tottenham HotspurMauricio Pochettino27 May 2014Tim Sherwood
WatfordQuique Sanchez Flores5 Jun 2015Slavisa Jokanovic
West Bromwich AlbionTony Pulis1 Jan 2015Alan Irvine
West Ham UnitedSlaven Bilic9 Jun 2015Sam Allardyce
Scottish Premiership
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
AberdeenDerek McInnes6 Apr 2013Craig Brown
CelticRonny Deila6 Jun 2014Neil Lennon
DundeePaul Hartley5 Feb 2014 John Brown
Dundee UnitedMixu Paatelainen14 Oct 2015Jackie McNamara
HamiltonMartin Canning23 Jan 2015Alex Neil
Heart of MidlothianRobbie Neilson12 May 2014Gary Locke
InvernessJohn Hughes4 Dec 2013Terry Butcher
KilmarnockGary Locke3 Apr 2015Allan Johnston
MotherwellMark McGhee13 Oct 2015Ian Baraclough
Partick ThistleAlan Archibald22 Mar 2013Jackie McNamara
Ross CountyJim McIntyre28 Aug 2014Derek Adams
St JohnstoneTommy Wright10 Jun 2013Steve Lomas
Championship
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Birmingham CityGary Rowett27 Oct 2014Lee Clark
Blackburn RoversPaul Lambert15 Nov 2015Gary Bowyer
Bolton WanderersNeil Lennon12 Oct 2014Dougie Freedman
BrentfordDean Smith30 Nov 2015Marinus Dijkhuizen
Brighton & Hove AlbionChris Hughton31 Dec 2014Sami Hyypia
Bristol CityTBCSteve Cotterill
BurnleySean Dyche30 Oct 2012Eddie Howe
Cardiff CityRussell Slade6 Oct 2014Ole Gunnar Solksjaer
Charlton AthleticJose Riga14 Jan 2016Guy Luzon
Derby CountyPaul Clement1 Jun 2015Steve McClaren
FulhamSlavisa Jokanovic 27 Dec 2015Kit Symons
Hull City Steve Bruce 8 Jun 2012Nick Barmby
Huddersfield TownDavid Wagner5 Nov 2015Chris Powell
Ipswich TownMick McCarthy1 Nov 2012Paul Jewell
Leeds UnitedSteve Evans19 Oct 2015Uwe Rosler
Milton Keynes DonsKarl Robinson10 May 2010Paul Ince
MiddlesbroughAitor Karanka 13 Nov 2013Tony Mowbray
Nottingham ForestDougie Freedman1 Feb 2015Stuart Pearce
Preston North EndSimon Grayson18 Feb 2013Graham Westley
Queens Park RangersJimmy Floyd Hasselbaink4 Dec 2015Chris Ramsey
ReadingBrian McDermott17 Dec 2015Steve Clarke
Rotherham UnitedNeil Redfearn9 Oct 2015Steve Evans
Sheffield WednesdayCarlos Carvalhal30 Jun 2015Stuart Gray
WolvesKenny Jackett1 Jun 2013Dean Saunders
League One
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
BarnsleyLee Johnson25 Feb 2015Danny Wilson
BlackpoolNeil McDonald2 Jun 2015Lee Clark
Bradford CityPhil Parkinson29 Aug 2011Peter Jackson
Burton AlbionNigel Clough7 Dec 2015Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
BuryDavid Flitcroft9 Dec 2013Kevin Blackwell
ChesterfieldDanny Wilson24 Dec 2015Dean Saunders
Colchester UnitedKevin Keen21 Dec 2015Tony Humes
Coventry CityTony Mowbray3 Mar 2015Steven Pressley
Crewe AlexandraSteve Davis14 Nov 2011Dario Gradi
Doncaster RoversDarren Ferguson16 Oct 2015Paul Dickov
Fleetwood TownSteven Pressley6 Oct 2015Graham Alexander
GillinghamJustin Edinburgh7 Feb 2015Peter Taylor
MillwallNeil Harris29 Apr 2015Ian Holloway
Oldham AthleticJohn Sheridan13 Jan 2016David Dunn
Peterborough UnitedGraham Westley21 Sep 2015Dave Robertson
Port ValeRob Page29 Oct 2014Micky Adams
RochdaleKeith Hill22 Jan 2013John Coleman
Scunthorpe UnitedTBCMark Robins
Sheffield UnitedNigel Adkins2 Jun 2015Nigel Clough
Shrewsbury TownMicky Mellon12 May 2014Mike Jackson
Southend UnitedPhil Brown25 Mar 2013Paul Sturrock
Swindon TownLuke Williams21 Jan 2015Martin Ling
WalsallSean O'Driscoll18 Dec 2015Dean Smith
Wigan AthleticGary Caldwell7 Apr 2015Malky Mackay
League Two
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Accrington StanleyJohn Coleman18 Sep 2014James Beattie
BarnetMartin Allen19 Mar 2014Ulrich Landvreugd/Dick Schreuder
Bristol RoversDarrell Clarke28 Mar 2014John Ward
Cambridge UnitedShaun Derry12 Nov 2015Richard Money
Carlisle UnitedKeith Curle19 Sep 2014Graham Kavanagh
Crawley TownMark Yates19 May 2015John Gregory
Dagenham & RedbridgeJohn Still31 December 2015Wayne Burnett
Exeter CityPaul Tisdale26 Jun 2006Alex Inglethorpe
Hartlepool UnitedRonnie Moore16 Dec 2014Paul Murray
Leyton OrientKevin Nolan21 Jan 2016Ian Hendon
Luton TownNathan Jones6 Jan 2016John Still
Mansfield TownAdam Murray5 Dec 2014Paul Cox
MorecambeJim Bentley13 May 2011Sammy McIlroy
Newport CountyTBCJohn Sheridan
Northampton TownChris Wilder27 Jan 2014Aidy Boothroyd
Notts CountyJamie Fullarton10 Jan 2016Ricardo Moniz
Oxford UnitedMichael Appleton4 Jul 2014Gary Waddock
Plymouth ArgyleDerek Adams11 Jun 2015John Sheridan
PortsmouthPaul Cook 12 May 2015Andy Awford
StevenageTeddy Sheringham21 May 2015Graham Westley
AFC WimbledonNeal Ardley 10 Oct 2012Terry Brown
Wycombe Wanderers Gareth Ainsworth8 Nov 2012Gary Waddock
Yeovil TownDarren Way31 Dec 2015Paul Sturrock
York CityJackie McNamara4 Nov 2015Russ Wilcox
National League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Aldershot TownBarry Smith27 Apr 2015Andy Scott
AltrinchamLee Sinnott24 May 2011Ken McKenna
BarrowPaul Cox23 Nov 2015Darren Edmondson
Boreham WoodLuke Garrard14 Oct 2015Ian Allinson
Braintree TownDanny Cowley30 Apr 2015Alan Devonshire
BromleyMark Goldberg18 Jun 2011Hayden Bird
Cheltenham TownGary Johnson30 Mar 2015Russell Milton
ChesterSteve Burr18 Jan 2014Neil Young
Dover AthleticChris Kinnear19 Jan 2013 Nicky Forster
EastleighChris Todd15 Oct 2015Richard Hill
Forest Green RoversAdrian Pennock12 Nov 2013Dave Hockaday
GatesheadNeil Aspin27 Nov 2015Malcolm Crosby
GuiseleyMark Bower19 Sep 2013Steve Kittrick
Grimsby TownPaul Hurst6 Sep 2013Paul Hurst/Rob Scott
FC Halifax TownJim Harvey22 Dec 2015Darren Kelly
Kidderminster HarriersDave Hockaday8 Oct 2015Gary Whild
Lincoln CityChris Moyses8 Dec 2014Gary Simpson
Macclesfield TownJohn Askey4 Jun 2013Steve King
SouthportDino Maamria19 Nov 2015Paul Carden
Torquay UnitedKevin Nicholson28 Sep 2015Paul Cox
Tranmere RoversGary Brabin5 May 2015Micky Adams
Welling UnitedDean Frost26 Jan 2016Loui Fazakerley
WokingGarry Hill 20 Jan 2011Graham Baker
WrexhamGary Mills28 Apr 2015Kevin Wilkin

