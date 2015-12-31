Manager ins and outs - January 2016

Jose Riga returned to Championship club Charlton in January

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for January will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league-by-league.

Date Outs Ins 6 January Luton - Nathan Jones 10 January Notts County - Jamie Fullarton 12 January Oldham - David Dunn 13 January Newport - John Sheridan Oldham - John Sheridan 14 January Bristol City - Steve Cotterill Charlton - Jose Riga 18 January Leyton Orient - Ian Hendon Scunthorpe - Mark Robins Swansea - Francesco Guidolin 21 January Leyton Orient - Kevin Nolan Swindon - Luke Williams 25 January Welling - Loui Fazakerley

Premier League Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Arsenal Arsene Wenger 30 Sep 1996 Bruce Rioch Aston Villa Remi Garde 2 Nov 2015 Tim Sherwood Bournemouth Eddie Howe 12 Oct 2012 Paul Groves Chelsea Guus Hiddink 19 Dec 2015 Jose Mourinho Crystal Palace Alan Pardew 3 Jan 2015 Neil Warnock Everton Roberto Martinez 5 Jun 2013 David Moyes Leicester City Claudio Ranieri 13 Jul 2015 Nigel Pearson Liverpool Jurgen Klopp 8 Oct 2015 Brendan Rodgers Manchester City Manuel Pellegrini 14 Jun 2013 Roberto Mancini Manchester United Louis van Gaal 19 May 2014 David Moyes Newcastle United Steve McClaren 10 Jun 2015 John Carver Norwich City Alex Neil 9 Jan 2015 Neil Adams Southampton Ronald Koeman 16 Jun 2014 Mauricio Pochettino Stoke City Mark Hughes 30 May 2013 Tony Pulis Sunderland Sam Allardyce 9 Oct 2015 Dick Advocaat Swansea City Francesco Guidolin 18 Jan 2016 Garry Monk Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino 27 May 2014 Tim Sherwood Watford Quique Sanchez Flores 5 Jun 2015 Slavisa Jokanovic West Bromwich Albion Tony Pulis 1 Jan 2015 Alan Irvine West Ham United Slaven Bilic 9 Jun 2015 Sam Allardyce

Scottish Premiership Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Aberdeen Derek McInnes 6 Apr 2013 Craig Brown Celtic Ronny Deila 6 Jun 2014 Neil Lennon Dundee Paul Hartley 5 Feb 2014 John Brown Dundee United Mixu Paatelainen 14 Oct 2015 Jackie McNamara Hamilton Martin Canning 23 Jan 2015 Alex Neil Heart of Midlothian Robbie Neilson 12 May 2014 Gary Locke Inverness John Hughes 4 Dec 2013 Terry Butcher Kilmarnock Gary Locke 3 Apr 2015 Allan Johnston Motherwell Mark McGhee 13 Oct 2015 Ian Baraclough Partick Thistle Alan Archibald 22 Mar 2013 Jackie McNamara Ross County Jim McIntyre 28 Aug 2014 Derek Adams St Johnstone Tommy Wright 10 Jun 2013 Steve Lomas

Championship Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Birmingham City Gary Rowett 27 Oct 2014 Lee Clark Blackburn Rovers Paul Lambert 15 Nov 2015 Gary Bowyer Bolton Wanderers Neil Lennon 12 Oct 2014 Dougie Freedman Brentford Dean Smith 30 Nov 2015 Marinus Dijkhuizen Brighton & Hove Albion Chris Hughton 31 Dec 2014 Sami Hyypia Bristol City TBC Steve Cotterill Burnley Sean Dyche 30 Oct 2012 Eddie Howe Cardiff City Russell Slade 6 Oct 2014 Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Charlton Athletic Jose Riga 14 Jan 2016 Guy Luzon Derby County Paul Clement 1 Jun 2015 Steve McClaren Fulham Slavisa Jokanovic 27 Dec 2015 Kit Symons Hull City Steve Bruce 8 Jun 2012 Nick Barmby Huddersfield Town David Wagner 5 Nov 2015 Chris Powell Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy 1 Nov 2012 Paul Jewell Leeds United Steve Evans 19 Oct 2015 Uwe Rosler Milton Keynes Dons Karl Robinson 10 May 2010 Paul Ince Middlesbrough Aitor Karanka 13 Nov 2013 Tony Mowbray Nottingham Forest Dougie Freedman 1 Feb 2015 Stuart Pearce Preston North End Simon Grayson 18 Feb 2013 Graham Westley Queens Park Rangers Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 4 Dec 2015 Chris Ramsey Reading Brian McDermott 17 Dec 2015 Steve Clarke Rotherham United Neil Redfearn 9 Oct 2015 Steve Evans Sheffield Wednesday Carlos Carvalhal 30 Jun 2015 Stuart Gray Wolves Kenny Jackett 1 Jun 2013 Dean Saunders

League One Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Barnsley Lee Johnson 25 Feb 2015 Danny Wilson Blackpool Neil McDonald 2 Jun 2015 Lee Clark Bradford City Phil Parkinson 29 Aug 2011 Peter Jackson Burton Albion Nigel Clough 7 Dec 2015 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Bury David Flitcroft 9 Dec 2013 Kevin Blackwell Chesterfield Danny Wilson 24 Dec 2015 Dean Saunders Colchester United Kevin Keen 21 Dec 2015 Tony Humes Coventry City Tony Mowbray 3 Mar 2015 Steven Pressley Crewe Alexandra Steve Davis 14 Nov 2011 Dario Gradi Doncaster Rovers Darren Ferguson 16 Oct 2015 Paul Dickov Fleetwood Town Steven Pressley 6 Oct 2015 Graham Alexander Gillingham Justin Edinburgh 7 Feb 2015 Peter Taylor Millwall Neil Harris 29 Apr 2015 Ian Holloway Oldham Athletic John Sheridan 13 Jan 2016 David Dunn Peterborough United Graham Westley 21 Sep 2015 Dave Robertson Port Vale Rob Page 29 Oct 2014 Micky Adams Rochdale Keith Hill 22 Jan 2013 John Coleman Scunthorpe United TBC Mark Robins Sheffield United Nigel Adkins 2 Jun 2015 Nigel Clough Shrewsbury Town Micky Mellon 12 May 2014 Mike Jackson Southend United Phil Brown 25 Mar 2013 Paul Sturrock Swindon Town Luke Williams 21 Jan 2015 Martin Ling Walsall Sean O'Driscoll 18 Dec 2015 Dean Smith Wigan Athletic Gary Caldwell 7 Apr 2015 Malky Mackay

League Two Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Accrington Stanley John Coleman 18 Sep 2014 James Beattie Barnet Martin Allen 19 Mar 2014 Ulrich Landvreugd/Dick Schreuder Bristol Rovers Darrell Clarke 28 Mar 2014 John Ward Cambridge United Shaun Derry 12 Nov 2015 Richard Money Carlisle United Keith Curle 19 Sep 2014 Graham Kavanagh Crawley Town Mark Yates 19 May 2015 John Gregory Dagenham & Redbridge John Still 31 December 2015 Wayne Burnett Exeter City Paul Tisdale 26 Jun 2006 Alex Inglethorpe Hartlepool United Ronnie Moore 16 Dec 2014 Paul Murray Leyton Orient Kevin Nolan 21 Jan 2016 Ian Hendon Luton Town Nathan Jones 6 Jan 2016 John Still Mansfield Town Adam Murray 5 Dec 2014 Paul Cox Morecambe Jim Bentley 13 May 2011 Sammy McIlroy Newport County TBC John Sheridan Northampton Town Chris Wilder 27 Jan 2014 Aidy Boothroyd Notts County Jamie Fullarton 10 Jan 2016 Ricardo Moniz Oxford United Michael Appleton 4 Jul 2014 Gary Waddock Plymouth Argyle Derek Adams 11 Jun 2015 John Sheridan Portsmouth Paul Cook 12 May 2015 Andy Awford Stevenage Teddy Sheringham 21 May 2015 Graham Westley AFC Wimbledon Neal Ardley 10 Oct 2012 Terry Brown Wycombe Wanderers Gareth Ainsworth 8 Nov 2012 Gary Waddock Yeovil Town Darren Way 31 Dec 2015 Paul Sturrock York City Jackie McNamara 4 Nov 2015 Russ Wilcox