Brentford 0-1 Walsall

Sam Mantom's excellent strike saw League One Walsall eliminate former manager Dean Smith's Brentford from the FA Cup at the third-round stage.

Mantom curled home a low left-footed drive just after the half-hour mark.

Walsall goalkeeper Neil Etheridge produced a number of good saves, while Brentford's James O'Connor hit the inside of a post late on.

Smith has won only three of his eight games since he took charge of Championship Brentford in November.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith:

"In the second half we were a lot better, but we didn't take our chances so I might look back at the team selection, but I have to have the bigger picture in mind.

"With games on Tuesday and Friday only time will tell if I made the right decision."

Walsall boss Sean O'Driscoll:

"I don't know quite how Sam Mantom managed to do it from that angle but it was a beautiful strike.

"The most important thing is that this was a good reaction after the home defeat to Rochdale.

"We got a goal and something to hang on to but we were grateful to our keeper for several excellent saves in the end.

We were dangerous in the first half and I was pleased that we picked our moments to break or keep the ball."