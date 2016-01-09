Match ends, Brentford 0, Walsall 1.
Brentford 0-1 Walsall
Sam Mantom's excellent strike saw League One Walsall eliminate former manager Dean Smith's Brentford from the FA Cup at the third-round stage.
Mantom curled home a low left-footed drive just after the half-hour mark.
Walsall goalkeeper Neil Etheridge produced a number of good saves, while Brentford's James O'Connor hit the inside of a post late on.
Smith has won only three of his eight games since he took charge of Championship Brentford in November.
Brentford head coach Dean Smith:
"In the second half we were a lot better, but we didn't take our chances so I might look back at the team selection, but I have to have the bigger picture in mind.
"With games on Tuesday and Friday only time will tell if I made the right decision."
Walsall boss Sean O'Driscoll:
"I don't know quite how Sam Mantom managed to do it from that angle but it was a beautiful strike.
"The most important thing is that this was a good reaction after the home defeat to Rochdale.
"We got a goal and something to hang on to but we were grateful to our keeper for several excellent saves in the end.
We were dangerous in the first half and I was pleased that we picked our moments to break or keep the ball."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 27Button
- 28Yennaris
- 6Dean
- 22O'Connell
- 3Bidwell
- 10McEachranSubstituted forJudgeat 45'minutes
- 12McCormackSubstituted forKerschbaumerat 60'minutes
- 15Woods
- 47Canos
- 19Swift
- 11HofmannSubstituted forDjuricinat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Saunders
- 8Djuricin
- 16Bonham
- 17Kerschbaumer
- 18Judge
- 24Gogia
- 29Barbet
Walsall
- 1Etheridge
- 4O'Connor
- 6Downing
- 27Evans
- 14HenrySubstituted forTaylorat 75'minutes
- 10Sawyers
- 7Chambers
- 8MantomBooked at 67mins
- 22Kinsella
- 15LalkovicSubstituted forFordeat 76'minutes
- 9BradshawBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMorrisat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 12Forde
- 13MacGillivray
- 16Preston
- 17Flanagan
- 18Morris
- 21Cook
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 7,950
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Walsall 1.
Foul by John Swift (Brentford).
Andy Taylor (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nico Yennaris (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
James O'Connor (Walsall) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the box.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by David Button.
Attempt saved. George Evans (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Kieron Morris replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Attempt saved. John Swift (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Ryan Woods (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Harlee Dean.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. Sergi Canos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Marco Djuricin (Brentford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Milan Lalkovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Andy Taylor replaces Rico Henry.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Brentford).
Sam Mantom (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Harlee Dean (Brentford) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Chambers.
Attempt saved. Alan Judge (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by David Button.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Marco Djuricin replaces Philipp Hofmann.
Attempt missed. Sergi Canos (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Adam Chambers.
Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Nico Yennaris (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Milan Lalkovic (Walsall).
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. John Swift (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Konstantin Kerschbaumer replaces Alan McCormack.
Booking
Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Philipp Hofmann (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Harlee Dean (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Walsall).
Attempt saved. Sam Mantom (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.