Match ends, Hartlepool United 1, Derby County 2.
Hartlepool United 1-2 Derby County
Darren Bent grabbed the winner as Derby County came from behind against struggling League Two side Hartlepool to reach the FA Cup fourth round.
A much-changed Rams had the better of a cagey first half lacking real chances, with Nick Blackman twice going close.
But, after another Derby debutant Abdoul Camara hit the bar with a long-range shot, Pools led through Jake Gray's fine volley.
The Rams responded in style to earn the win through Jacob Butterfield and Bent.
Substitute Butterfield was one of the men left out as the Championship promotion-chasing Derby made 10 changes from the side beaten by Middlesbrough in their last league meeting.
But within a minute of coming on, his low shot from the edge of the box cancelled out Gray's opener, which was created by a classy run by former Chelsea youth player Michael Woods.
And with the game increasingly open and frantic, ex-England striker Bent showed great composure to fire in the winner following good work by the impressive Camara.
Hartlepool manager Ronnie Moore:
"We deserved a replay and a crack at going to a lovely ground. The performance was first-class.
"We have not played for a little while [three weeks because of poor weather] and you don't know what you're going to get. We executed our plan and that was pleasing.
"It was a great cup tie, especially in the second half when they went to 4-4-2. It was a wide-open game.
"We deserved a replay at least I thought. It's like a knife in the heart when you concede so late.
"At least we've given the supporters hope and shown some fight. If we can continue that form in the league, we will have no problems this season."
Derby County head coach Paul Clement:
"It's good to be part of a game like that, against a lower-league team who were really up for it and I'm glad the game was on.
"We had to work hard for the victory and at one point it looked like it wasn't going to be our day.
"It was a really good goal from them - Michael Woods put the ball up to the back post and we responded very well. We are delighted to be in the draw for round four.
"Jacob came on and it worked with a quick goal. It's nice when it works out, Darren's goal was his 200th at senior level.
"When he plays, he's been hitting the woodwork, then he goes close with a diving header and that goal will give him a boost. He looked dangerous."
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Carson
- 19Richards
- 5Harrison
- 26Jackson
- 3Carroll
- 16FeatherstoneSubstituted forBinghamat 87'minutes
- 14Woods
- 30GraySubstituted forWalkerat 80'minutes
- 18Hawkins
- 15Oates
- 17Fenwick
Substitutes
- 8Walker
- 9Bingham
- 11Oyenuga
- 13Bartlett
- 20Jones
- 22Nearney
- 23Smith
Derby
- 35Mitchell
- 12Baird
- 16Pearce
- 5Buxton
- 37Warnock
- 4BrysonSubstituted forButterfieldat 66'minutes
- 26HansonSubstituted forRussellat 46'minutes
- 32Shotton
- 20Razzagui Camara
- 10Bent
- 22BlackmanSubstituted forWeimannat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grant
- 2Christie
- 11Russell
- 18Butterfield
- 24Weimann
- 30Ssewankambo
- 38Bennett
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 4,860
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Derby County 2.
Foul by Michael Woods (Hartlepool United).
Jacob Butterfield (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Johnny Russell (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Nicky Featherstone.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Derby County 2. Darren Bent (Derby County) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Abdoul Camara.
Ryan Shotton (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United).
Attempt saved. Alex Pearce (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Brad Walker replaces Jake Gray.
Ryan Shotton (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Andreas Weimann replaces Nick Blackman.
Attempt missed. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Alex Pearce (Derby County).
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Darren Bent (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Adam Jackson (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Stephen Warnock.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Jonathan Mitchell.
Attempt missed. Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Derby County 1. Jacob Butterfield (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Jacob Butterfield replaces Craig Bryson.
Foul by Nick Blackman (Derby County).
Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jake Buxton (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jordan Richards.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Derby County 0. Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Woods.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Stephen Warnock.
Foul by Darren Bent (Derby County).
Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Abdoul Camara (Derby County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Stephen Warnock (Derby County).
Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Jamie Hanson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Derby County 0.