Hartlepool United 1-2 Derby County

Darren Bent grabbed the winner as Derby County came from behind against struggling League Two side Hartlepool to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

A much-changed Rams had the better of a cagey first half lacking real chances, with Nick Blackman twice going close.

But, after another Derby debutant Abdoul Camara hit the bar with a long-range shot, Pools led through Jake Gray's fine volley.

The Rams responded in style to earn the win through Jacob Butterfield and Bent.

Clement on Hartlepool v Derby

Substitute Butterfield was one of the men left out as the Championship promotion-chasing Derby made 10 changes from the side beaten by Middlesbrough in their last league meeting.

But within a minute of coming on, his low shot from the edge of the box cancelled out Gray's opener, which was created by a classy run by former Chelsea youth player Michael Woods.

And with the game increasingly open and frantic, ex-England striker Bent showed great composure to fire in the winner following good work by the impressive Camara.

Hartlepool manager Ronnie Moore:

"We deserved a replay and a crack at going to a lovely ground. The performance was first-class.

"We have not played for a little while [three weeks because of poor weather] and you don't know what you're going to get. We executed our plan and that was pleasing.

"It was a great cup tie, especially in the second half when they went to 4-4-2. It was a wide-open game.

"We deserved a replay at least I thought. It's like a knife in the heart when you concede so late.

"At least we've given the supporters hope and shown some fight. If we can continue that form in the league, we will have no problems this season."

Derby County head coach Paul Clement:

"It's good to be part of a game like that, against a lower-league team who were really up for it and I'm glad the game was on.

"We had to work hard for the victory and at one point it looked like it wasn't going to be our day.

"It was a really good goal from them - Michael Woods put the ball up to the back post and we responded very well. We are delighted to be in the draw for round four.

"Jacob came on and it worked with a quick goal. It's nice when it works out, Darren's goal was his 200th at senior level.

"When he plays, he's been hitting the woodwork, then he goes close with a diving header and that goal will give him a boost. He looked dangerous."

On-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Jake Gray's goal was his third goal in nine appearances for Hartlepool

Jacob Butterfield had only been on the pitch for a minute when his shot levelled the scores