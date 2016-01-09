Match ends, Hull City 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Hull City 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Hull City moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a deserved victory over Championship rivals Brighton.
The Tigers, beaten finalists in 2014, took the lead when Robert Snodgrass converted a penalty after Lewis Dunk fouled Hull midfielder Harry Maguire.
Snodgrass also fired just wide from a 35-yard free-kick with Isaac Hayden and Adama Diomande wasting other chances.
Brighton, who have now not won in seven matches, nearly forced a replay but Andrew Crofts hit the crossbar late on.
Promotion is the priority
With Hull third in the Championship, one place above Brighton, both sides showed their priority this season is winning promotion to the Premier League.
Both Tigers boss Steve Bruce and Seagulls counterpart Chris Hughton made seven changes to the teams that played in their last league matches, against QPR and Wolves respectively.
But Hughton will be growing increasingly concerned by his side's recent lack of cutting edge. They were top in December but have since fallen down the table and this match was the fifth in a row in which they failed to score.
Indeed, they took 82 minutes to have an attempt at goal, when substitute Sam Baldock shot wide. However, there was nearly a dramatic twist in the third minute of injury time as Crofts got on the end of Kazenga LuaLua's cross but his shot rebounded off the bar.
What they said
Hull City manager Steve Bruce: "I made seven changes and it shows the strength in depth.
"We have had 23 attempts on goal to their two, however, they've hit the bar in the last minute. The only disappointing thing was that final touch and our performance warranted more goals."
Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "I had to look at it as an opportunity to rest some. Players will come back in and hopefully they will freshen us up a bit.
"We knew they were going to make changes, but they were fortunate to be able to bring in some Premier League quality. We left behind four or five players that had played almost every minute of every game.
"We defended very well and had two clear-cut chances, but they had a bit more pace and quality than what we did."
Line-ups
Hull
- 16Jakupovic
- 2Odubajo
- 6Davies
- 12Maguire
- 26RobertsonBooked at 90mins
- 5Taylor
- 8Huddlestone
- 20Hayden
- 10Snodgrass
- 25DiomandeSubstituted forLuerat 51'minutes
- 24AlukoSubstituted forClucasat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McGregor
- 7Meyler
- 9Hernández
- 11Clucas
- 17Diamé
- 27El Mohamady
- 32Luer
Brighton
- 1Mäenpää
- 17GoldsonBooked at 13mins
- 5DunkBooked at 23mins
- 33Ridgewell
- 14CalderonBooked at 60minsSubstituted forLua Luaat 63'minutes
- 22HollaSubstituted forBaldockat 57'minutes
- 24Ince
- 28Chicksen
- 8Crofts
- 29Towell
- 19ManuSubstituted forHemedat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Baldock
- 10Hemed
- 15Murphy
- 16Ankergren
- 25Zamora
- 30Lua Lua
- 32Hunt
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 10,706
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Booking
Andrew Robertson (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Sam Clucas.
Foul by Isaac Hayden (Hull City).
Andrew Crofts (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Robertson (Hull City).
Richard Towell (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Isaac Hayden (Hull City).
Andrew Crofts (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Sam Clucas replaces Sone Aluko.
Attempt missed. Isaac Hayden (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Sone Aluko (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Hull City).
Liam Ridgewell (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Niki Mäenpää.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomer Hemed replaces Elvis Manu.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Adam Chicksen.
Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ryan Taylor (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Ryan Taylor (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces Íñigo Calderón.
Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Andrew Crofts.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Íñigo Calderón.
Booking
Íñigo Calderón (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrew Robertson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Íñigo Calderón (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Isaac Hayden (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Crofts (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Sone Aluko (Hull City).
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Liam Ridgewell.