Eastleigh 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

Non-league side Eastleigh came within minutes of upsetting Bolton as their FA Cup third-round tie ended all-square.

Darren Pratley spared bottom-of-the-Championship Bolton's blushes when he pounced on a loose ball in the area to equalise three minutes from time.

Eastleigh - the lowest ranked team left in the cup - led through a Dorian Dervite own goal just after half-time.

The centre-back turned Jai Reason's dangerous cross past his own goalkeeper as an upset looked on.

The game in Hampshire survived three pitch inspections before finally going ahead.

A crowd of more than 5,000 squeezed into the ground just a short walk from Southampton Airport and almost saw the home side reach the fourth round for the first time in their 70-year history.

Bolton, dogged by financial problems, brought 1,000 of their own supporters, who nearly had a wasted journey.

Troubled Bolton avoid a giant-killing

Bolton survived a tricky start as Eastleigh striker Yemi Odubade caused problems down the flanks and through the middle.

After the Spitfires took the lead, they came within inches of doubling it 14 minutes from time when Andy Drury's goal-bound shot was scrambled off the line by David Wheater.

Pratley looked Bolton's most dangerous threat in attack and was denied in each half by fine saves from home keeper Ross Flitney before eventually firing home unmarked from Liam Feeney's corner.

And though the Trotters escaped with a replay, they will have to battle past a dogged Eastleigh if they are to come close to matching their 2011 run to the semi-finals.

Would they or wouldn't they?

Eastleigh's Silverlake Stadium pitch passed a pitch inspection at lunchtime on Saturday

The game was only given the go-ahead 90 minutes before kick-off.

Referee Iain Williamson deliberated with both managers before giving the match the green light.

Following the postponement of Eastleigh's National League game against Bromley last weekend and a week of heavy showers, a round-the-clock effort from ground staff and volunteers kept the surface just dry enough.

Bolton manager Neil Lennon delayed naming his side until the pitch was finally declared fit.

And, after the game, it was announced that Bolton had accepted bids for striker Zach Clough and defender Mark Davies, both of whom were excluded.

Going good to (very) soft

Dorian Dervite's own goal is not a thing of beauty but it the most famous goal in the history of Eastleigh, for whom this tie was only their sixth in the FA Cup proper draw

Conditions failed to improve when the game did eventually start.

Large areas of the surface immediately cut up, puddles formed in some quarters and both goalkeepers looked uncertain when clearing their lines.

Eastleigh keeper Flitney nearly opened the scoring in bizarre fashion when his long clearance bounced off a rare dry patch and almost lobbed his opposite number Ben Amos.

Rain started to fall moments before kick-off and continued throughout the first half.

But, the showers ceased during the interval, just in time for the hosts to take the lead through Dervite's error.

Manager reaction

Eastleigh manager Chris Todd told BBC Radio Solent: "The players put absolutely everything into it and they've given a performance that deserved a win.

"The scenes when we took the lead were incredible. It's something we've never seen before, but it just goes to show what could happen if we achieve what we want to as a football club.

"They won't be too keen on us coming to their place as we've shown how good we can be and the problems we can cause them and it's going to be an interesting game when the return comes."

Bolton manager Neil Lennon: "I wasn't overly happy with the pitch, one of the worst pitches I have ever seen, but we travelled.

"The referee did say that if it rained he would call it off but I didn't really fancy coming back so thankfully the game went ahead.

"The pitch was a huge problem with how the game panned out. The pitch is a leveller, they played very well, this is their big day."