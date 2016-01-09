Middlesbrough 1-2 Burnley

Burnley produced a stirring comeback to end Middlesbrough's winning run and advance to round four.

The hosts dominated the first half and duly went ahead when Diego Fabbrini converted from close range.

But Rouwen Hennings slotted in just before the interval after Sam Vokes' jinking run down the right.

And the Clarets earned their first win in seven away cup games when George Boyd's miscued volley fell to Stephen Ward to hook home.

Championship leaders Boro will be desperately disappointed to exit the competition at the earliest opportunity after last season's stirring campaign, which saw them memorably knock out Manchester City.

Aitor Karanka's side looked set for a fifth straight victory in all competitions when Fabbrini slotted in after the excellent Tom Heaton had saved George Friend's shot.

But Burnley - who lost 1-0 to Boro in the Championship last month - came back strongly to deny Middlesbrough a sixth consecutive clean sheet.

And Ward's first goal since May 2014 ensured it is Sean Dyche's side who will be in the hat for the fourth-round draw.

Manager reaction

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka: "I'm really disappointed because I never like to lose, especially in a game that we should have won by four, five or six goals because we had a lot of chances.

"That is what happens when you play and lose your concentration though. When you play in the way that we played the second half, that is what happens.

"I only hope that it is a game that helps us learn for the future."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I had a quiet word with them at half-time to say the least. Middlesbrough are a good side but we didn't play our game and apart from a flash of superb play for our goal, we let them play.

"Sometimes there is respect, but that is for before the game and that can go on to the pitch and there was too much respect and you can imagine that because they are going great.

"Footballers aren't daft and they know this is a challenge to play here, but in the second half that was us, playing our game."