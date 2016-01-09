League One
Blackpool 0-1 Port Vale

AJ Leitch Smith celebrates his winner against Blackpool
Port Vale forward AJ Leitch-Smith has scored seven goals this season

AJ Leitch-Smith scored the only goal of the game as Port Vale overcame League One strugglers Blackpool.

The hosts could have taken the lead when Andy Little advanced on goal, but his effort went wide from close range.

Leitch-Smith needed two attempts to put Vale ahead, with his initial header from Byron Moore's cross saved by Colin Doyle before bundling home the rebound.

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick ensured maximum points, denying Danny Philliskirk from close range late on.

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 1Doyle
  • 2WhiteBooked at 90mins
  • 15Aldred
  • 25AimsonBooked at 66mins
  • 3Ferguson
  • 4McAlisterBooked at 52mins
  • 8PottsSubstituted forHerronat 71'minutes
  • 19NorrisBooked at 21minsSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 57'minutes
  • 28Yeates
  • 27LittleSubstituted forRedshawat 28'minutes
  • 17Philliskirk

Substitutes

  • 7Rivers
  • 10Redshaw
  • 14Herron
  • 16Boyce
  • 18Dunne
  • 21Osayi-Samuel
  • 23Letheren

Port Vale

  • 21Alnwick
  • 2Purkiss
  • 5McGivern
  • 6Duffy
  • 3Dickinson
  • 19Moore
  • 8O'Connor
  • 17BrownBooked at 90mins
  • 14DanielSubstituted forKellyat 85'minutes
  • 11Foley
  • 20Leitch-SmithSubstituted forHooperat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 4Streete
  • 10Dodds
  • 15Hooper
  • 16Yates
  • 18Kelly
  • 28Campion
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
6,527

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 0, Port Vale 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, Port Vale 1.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.

Attempt saved. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ryan McGivern.

Booking

Hayden White (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Michael Brown (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

Hayden White (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Brown (Port Vale).

Bright Samuel (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Brown (Port Vale).

Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Duffy (Port Vale).

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Sam Kelly replaces Colin Daniel.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ryan McGivern.

Attempt blocked. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. JJ Hooper replaces A-Jay Leitch-Smith.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ben Purkiss.

Attempt missed. David Ferguson (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Richard Duffy.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. John Herron replaces Brad Potts.

Foul by Byron Moore (Port Vale).

David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Will Aimson (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hand ball by Will Aimson (Blackpool).

Attempt saved. Carl Dickinson (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Colin Daniel (Port Vale).

David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Richard Duffy (Port Vale).

Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Bright Samuel replaces David Norris.

Foul by Sam Foley (Port Vale).

David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Hayden White.

Foul by Michael O'Connor (Port Vale).

David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Jim McAlister (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael O'Connor (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jim McAlister (Blackpool).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton24163532191351
2Gillingham26155651321950
3Walsall24146440221848
4Coventry25138446242247
5Wigan25128538241444
6Peterborough25124952381440
7Millwall25114103835337
8Southend2510783334-137
9Sheff Utd2410683934536
10Port Vale2510692927236
11Rochdale259793430434
12Doncaster259793133-234
13Bradford239772426-234
14Bury249693337-433
15Scunthorpe2595112831-332
16Swindon2594123741-431
17Chesterfield2693143643-730
18Barnsley2483133441-727
19Fleetwood2475123234-226
20Shrewsbury2575133142-1126
21Blackpool2574142134-1325
22Oldham2431292638-1221
23Colchester2556143459-2521
24Crewe2455142344-2120
View full League One table

