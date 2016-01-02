Barrow: Northwich midfielder Jordan Williams joins Bluebirds

National League side Barrow have signed midfielder Jordan Williams from Evo-Stik League First Division North side Northwich Victoria.

The Warrington-based player has signed a deal which could tie him to Holker Street until the end of next season.

After on-loan strikers Steven Rigg (Carlisle) and Liam Hearn (Lincoln), he becomes boss Paul Cox's third signing since taking over on 23 November.

Williams, 23, had been on non-contract terms at Northwich.

He was part of the Vics side who reached the second round of the FA Cup last month, scoring in both games as they beat National League side Boreham Wood after a replay.

Williams is eligible to make his debut in Saturday's trip to Gateshead for Barrow, who stand 17th in the table.