James McPake (right) tackled John Rankin

Dundee defender James McPake suffered a suspected dislocated knee after challenging John Rankin in the Dundee derby at Dens Park on Saturday.

McPake slid in heavily on Rankin, with the United midfielder poised to shoot on the edge of the Dundee box, and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

The former Livingston, Coventry City and Hibernian defender has a history of knee and back problems.

To add insult to injury, McPake was shown a yellow card for his tackle.