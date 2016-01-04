Demarai Gray: Leicester sign Birmingham winger
Last updated on .
Leicester City have signed Birmingham City winger Demarai Gray after meeting a £3.7m release clause in his contract.
Gray had a medical on Saturday and has signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Leicester, who had a bid turned down for the 19-year-old in August.
If the Football Association confirms his registration, he will be available for Sunday's FA Cup tie at Tottenham.
"I watch a lot of football. The way Leicester play suits my style," said the England U-20 player.
Bournemouth were also said to be interested in the highly-rated teenager, who burst onto the scene with a hat-trick against Reading in December 2014.
Gray came through the Blues' youth system and made 78 senior appearances for the club, scoring eight goals.