Demarai Gray made his Championship debut for Birmingham in October 2013

Leicester City have signed Birmingham City winger Demarai Gray after meeting a £3.7m release clause in his contract.

Gray had a medical on Saturday and has signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Leicester, who had a bid turned down for the 19-year-old in August. external-link

If the Football Association confirms his registration, he will be available for Sunday's FA Cup tie at Tottenham.

"I watch a lot of football. The way Leicester play suits my style," said the England U-20 player.

Bournemouth were also said to be interested in the highly-rated teenager, who burst onto the scene with a hat-trick against Reading in December 2014.

Gray came through the Blues' youth system and made 78 senior appearances for the club, scoring eight goals.

Demarai Gray on Instagram: "Small message to Birmingham for everything. Been at the club since 10 years old and loved every moment there. Forever in my heart and thank every member of staff that I've worked with."