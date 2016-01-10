Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Leicester City 2.
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Leicester City
Harry Kane's controversial late penalty kept Tottenham in the FA Cup as the striker's equaliser earned a third-round replay against Leicester.
Kane scored from the spot after Nathan Dyer had been penalised for handball, to the visitors' anger.
Christian Eriksen had put Spurs ahead, with a low drive after keeper Kasper Schmeichel parried Nacer Chadli's shot.
Marcin Wasilewski's header levelled before substitute Shinji Okazaki weaved into the box and fired Leicester ahead.
Was it a penalty?
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was booked in the aftermath of referee Bobby Madley awarding Tottenham a penalty in the 89th minute.
The ball struck Nathan Dyer's hand as he turned to attempt to tackle Danny Rose in the penalty area.
Former Wigan midfielder Kevin Kilbane told BBC One: "It is harsh but it was hand to ball - Nathan Dyer has flicked his hand out at the ball going past him."
But ex-England striker Alan Shearer and Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill both disagreed.
"I think that's a very poor decision - it's not a penalty at all, Nathan Dyer doesn't even know where the ball is. It's very harsh," said Shearer.
O'Neill added: "I agree with Alan, it's a very harsh penalty - Nathan Dyer has just turned round and doesn't know where the ball is. Doesn't it have to be deliberate?"
Does it matter?
Some would argue Wednesday's Premier League meeting between the sides is a lot more important than an FA Cup third round tie, with both still in contention for the top-flight title.
The managers appeared to agree with Leicester making eight changes and Spurs seven from their last league outings, but there was no lack of desire from the players involved.
Despite Spurs missing the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli initially, and Leicester being without Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy entirely - the two sides produced an enthralling contest.
Tottenham's intent was clear as they brought on top scorer Kane with 24 minutes left and Alli followed soon after, while Leicester's anger at the final whistle was again evidence of how much it meant.
Spurs had 74% possession but, despite having 24 shots to Leicester's 10, they rarely threatened Schmeichel's goal.
Who needs Jamie Vardy?
Leicester went into the match having failed to score in their last three matches - after netting in each of their previous 21 games in all competitions - and with just two points from their last three league games.
With top scorer Vardy injured and playmaker Mahrez rested, the visiting fans must have feared the worst, especially when Eriksen put Spurs ahead early on.
But, perhaps fortunate to be level at the break through Wasilewski with lone striker Leonardo Ulloa isolated, the Foxes were rewarded for a more adventurous second-half approach.
Debutant Demarai Gray, a £3.7m signing from Birmingham, created Okazaki's equaliser and almost scored with a wicked 20-yard shot, and his 64-minute display showed glimpses of the pace that will cause Premier League defences problems.
It was the half-time introduction of Okazaki that added more attacking threat, although for the majority of the game Leicester were content to soak up pressure and hit Tottenham on the break.
Man of the match: Shinji Okazaki
Manager reaction
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "I am happy because it was a draw and this is an important competition for us. A defeat would not have been fair, a draw is a bit more fair but if you analyse the full 90 minutes then we deserved more.
"I'm happy with the performance and we made a great effort."
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri: "I didn't see the penalty, there were two players in front of me, but the more important thing is that the referee gave the penalty so it is a penalty.
"I'm very pleased with our performance. We had eight players who had not been playing for some time, but now they played and they deserved a positive result - 2-2 is a positive result."
Stats you need to know:
- Both Tottenham and Leicester scored with their first shots on target
- Spurs have won eight of their last 10 FA Cup home games, with both exceptions being against Leicester (D1 L1)
- The Foxes have only failed to score in one of their last 18 FA Cup games - a 0-0 draw away to Nottingham Forest in January 2012
- Harry Kane has now scored 50 goals for Tottenham in all competitions
- Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has coached 10 of England's last 18 debutants
What next?
These two sides play again at White Hart Lane on Wednesday, in the Premier League. Leicester are second in the table and Tottenham are fourth, four points behind.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 13Vorm
- 16Trippier
- 4Alderweireld
- 27Wimmer
- 3Rose
- 15DierSubstituted forBentalebat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 28CarrollSubstituted forKaneat 68'minutes
- 22ChadliSubstituted forAlliat 73'minutes
- 23Eriksen
- 25Onomah
- 7Son Heung-Min
Substitutes
- 1Lloris
- 6Bentaleb
- 10Kane
- 11Lamela
- 20Alli
- 29Winks
- 33Davies
Leicester
- 1SchmeichelBooked at 89mins
- 2de Laet
- 27WasilewskiBooked at 15mins
- 29Benalouane
- 30Chilwell
- 24Dyer
- 33Inler
- 10King
- 14KantéSubstituted forOkazakiat 45'minutes
- 22GraySubstituted forAlbrightonat 65'minutes
- 23Ulloa
Substitutes
- 4Drinkwater
- 5Morgan
- 11Albrighton
- 17Simpson
- 20Okazaki
- 26Mahrez
- 32Schwarzer
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 35,805
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Leicester City 2.
Booking
Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur).
Nathan Dyer (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Leicester City 2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Nathan Dyer (Leicester City) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld.
Attempt saved. Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Andy King.
Foul by Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur).
Nathan Dyer (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Shinji Okazaki.
Attempt blocked. Josh Onomah (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dele Alli.
Attempt missed. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
Foul by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).
Andy King (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Leicester City. Andy King tries a through ball, but Nathan Dyer is caught offside.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Gökhan Inler.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli replaces Nacer Chadli.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
Offside, Leicester City. Andy King tries a through ball, but Nathan Dyer is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Nabil Bentaleb replaces Eric Dier.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane replaces Tom Carroll.
Foul by Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur).
Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces Demarai Gray.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Christian Eriksen.