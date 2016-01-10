Scottish Cup fourth round: Rangers 5-1 Cowdenbeath

Martyn Waghorn hit a hat-trick as Rangers crushed Cowdenbeath to move into the Scottish Cup fifth round.

Lee Wallace and Barrie McKay put the Championship leaders two goals ahead just after the half-hour mark.

A terrific Dean Brett free-kick gave the League One side a modicum of hope just before half-time.

Before the hour mark Waghorn scored twice, the second from the penalty spot, and another penalty 12 minutes from the end completed the demolition.

The prolific striker has now scored 25 goals in 27 games for the club he joined in the summer, more than any other player in the top four divisions this season.

Cowdenbeath, sitting seventh in League One, were 18-1 underdogs coming to Ibrox and any notion of an upset was extinguished early.

Lee Wallace marked his 350th career appearance with the opening goal

It might have taken Rangers 19 minutes to open the scoring, Kenny Miller playing in Wallace who put his shot through Jamie Sneddon's legs, but the home team's dominance was obvious long before then.

At times, it was akin to a training session instead of a cup tie. The forwards-versus-defence vibe carried on for the vast part of the day. When McKay drove at the Cowdenbeath defence, who conveniently backed off him, and slammed home Rangers' second, the game was done.

There was respite for Cowdenbeath but, though beautiful, it was all too brief. Brett's free-kick was perfectly executed, up and over the wall and into the net via the underside of Wes Foderingham's crossbar.

At 2-1, the game was, in theory, alive but the reality was Rangers had extra gears and they did not take long in finding them. Miller had a shot hoofed off the line at the beginning of the second half, then Waghorn had an effort tipped away by Sneddon.

Rangers had upped the pace and the goals soon came. A nice flick from Gedion Zelalem, some good strength from Waghorn and weak defending from Cowdenbeath saw the striker thump home the third three minutes into the new half.

Two of Waghorn's three goals came from the penalty spot

Seven minutes after that, Fraser Kerr took out James Tavernier in the box and Waghorn put away the penalty.

Just after the hour, Rangers boss Mark Warburton made some changes and on came Harry Forrester for his debut following his move from Doncaster. As far as pleasant introductions go, this was as cushy as they come.

Rangers got their fifth when Tavernier went down under a challenge from Chris Kane. It was the hat-trick goal for Waghorn on a day when the Ibrox club barely had to break sweat to make Monday's draw for the fifth round.