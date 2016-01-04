Luke Williams: Swindon caretaker manager coy about future

Chairman Lee Power was himself caretaker manager earlier in the season

Swindon Town caretaker manager Luke Williams says he has not considered taking on the job permanently.

Martin Ling resigned as boss of the League One club on 29 December, because of "the stresses of the job".

Williams had been due to take charge of Swindon for the postponed game at Port Vale on Saturday, while chairman Lee Power is expected to make a decision on a replacement in the next few days.

"The truth is I've not had a lot of time to think about it," said Williams.

He told BBC Wiltshire: "My mindset was that I was the coach of the club and that was not going to change any time soon. This has come out the blue, I'm fire fighting at the moment and I'll continue to do that until my future is made clear."

Power has said it is a "big possibility" Williams could take on the role permanently - and the club coach says he will take direction from his chairman.

"Whatever the chairman asks me to do, I will do it to the best of my ability," added Williams.

"I've been here for three seasons, I love the club and will do what is right by everybody here. If they need me to do this for a week or two or if they need me to do it for longer,"

Williams also praised Ling, whose last managerial role at Torquay came to an end in April 2013 after taking three months off because of depression, for addressing his problem.

"In the short time Martin was here, everybody was very impressed with him and fond of him also," he said. "Everybody is gutted for him as it is cruel what he is going through.

"We are pleased he acted on it and didn't suffer longer in silence."