Steve Davis - Crewe Alexandra can close gap to safety

Steve Davis has won 74 and lost 91 of his 217 games in charge of Crewe

Crewe Alexandra manager Steve Davis says his struggling side are capable of closing the gap to safety and avoiding relegation from League One.

The Alex are bottom of the table, six points adrift of Shrewsbury Town, who are one point above the drop zone.

"I think we can claw that (gap) back - maybe more," Davis told BBC Radio Stoke.

"It's up to all of us - I've got players who do put in good performances but they also make mistakes."

Crewe's 5-0 defeat by Coventry on Saturday was their second successive loss and their third in the last four games.

The magic number: 50 Over the last 10 seasons, the side finishing 20th - the last safe place in League One - has needed, on average, 50 points to avoid relegation. Last term, Crewe finished 20th with 52 points - the joint-highest tally needed to stay up in the last decade. To hit 50 this campaign, the Alex need 30 points from their remaining 22 games.

With no match until 16 January, Davis says he will use the time to carry out a wide-ranging assessment of his squad as they fight to stay in the division.

"We'll look at everything - the players who are not in the team and see if there's a chance of a change," Davis said.

"There won't be many days off - I did tell the players they'd have to earn them but they haven't. We'll be working harder than ever.

"Desire is a big word at the moment and we've got to show some fight."